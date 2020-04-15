Will Wyoming hoops add to their impressive 2020 recruiting haul?

“I do think with our returners and the new guys, I feel really confident with those guys to make up the bulk of the 200 minutes that there is in a basketball game. Sometimes we tend to forget -- we think 40 minutes -- but there’s 200 minutes among five players. I do think when we start chopping minutes up, that 200 goes away in a hurry.”

NCAA bylaws forbid coaches from discussing specific prospects that are still unsigned, but forward Anthony D’Avanzo, a Division II transfer from Lewis University, is reportedly among the ones that UW has offered. The Cowboys could be in the market for another frontcourt player with center signee Graham Ike (ACL surgery) looking at a redshirt next season.

The Cowboys are just as content holding on to those extra scholarships for the 2021 recruiting cycle unless a player surfaces that fits exactly what Linder is looking for next season.

“I do think with the guys we have returning and with the minutes and the experience they have added to the guys we brought in, unless we can find somebody that can really come in and make an impact, I like where we are as of right now,” he said.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.