With eligibility clock ticking, Wyoming commit Drew LaMont wants to 'win right away'

Nor does he believe it will take the Cowboys long to turn things around given some of the roster turnover. Leading scorer Hunter Maldonado and Pine Bluffs native Hunter Thompson have both announced their intentions to return to the program next season, but four players have entered the NCAA transfer portal. At least three of them will be leaving.

“I think (Linder) let some guys go that were not acclimated to the style of play that he uses to win, and I think he’s going to bring in a bunch of guys that are going to get the job done,” LaMont said. “I only have two years here at Wyoming, so I don’t want to waste any of it. I want to win right away.”

LaMont’s primary reason for choosing UW over programs like Appalachian State, Stony Brook, McNeese State and Central Michigan is a nearly universal one among the rest of the Cowboys’ commits: Linder’s shooter-friendly system, particularly from behind the 3-point line.

LaMont said he feels like filling out his 6-foot-8 frame has helped his overall game and athleticism, but he described himself as a stretch forward whose strength is his stroke from beyond the arc. The stats seem to confirm that.