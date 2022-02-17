Wyoming AD Tom Burman optimistic Jeff Linder will be "a Cowboy for quite a while"

LARAMIE – Cowboy fans should enjoy this ride for as long as it lasts.

That’s what Tom Burman is doing.

Wyoming’s athletic director knows there will be interest in Jeff Linder from some of his peers in charge of high-major programs after the second-year head coach’s remarkable restoration job with the Pokes.

The Cowboys, who suffered through back-to-back 24-loss seasons before Linder’s arrival, are ranked No. 22 in this week’s Associated Press poll and in the thick of the Mountain West championship race.

“I think big schools know about Linder, and we have to do everything we can to keep him here,” Burman said during an interview with the Star-Tribune. “But right now we’re enjoying it. We are excited that he’s a Cowboy, and I believe he’ll be a Cowboy for quite a while.”

Linder signed a five-year contract in March 2020 that lured him away from Northern Colorado after a successful four-year stint in Greeley. His $505,000 salary ($245,000 base, plus $260,000 in guaranteed compensation for marketing, media obligations and ticket sales) ranked ninth in the 11-team MW when the deal was signed.

UW’s success on the court could give Linder a significant bump in pay by meeting contract incentives for winning the MW regular-season championship ($25,000), winning the conference tournament championship ($25,000), making the NCAA Tournament (one month base salary, roughly $20,417) and/or being named the MW coach of the year ($10,000).

Linder will also receive $2,000 for each regular-season conference win after 10 wins (UW is currently 10-2 in MW play). He can also earn a bonus based on the amount of ticket revenue UW generates for home men’s basketball games.

The Cowboys (21-4 overall) are a half-game behind first-place Boise State entering Saturday’s game against Air Force at the Arena-Auditorium.

UW, coming off a 75-66 loss at New Mexico, is expecting the largest home crowd of the season to date for the 2 p.m. tip against the Falcons (10-14, 3-10). The Pokes escaped with a 63-61 win in the first meeting this season at Clune Arena.

With four of the final six regular-season games at the Double-A, the Cowboys could be in position to cut down the nets after the finale March 5 against Fresno State.

“We have to get back on track and we have to focus on Air Force. I believe we are,” Burman said. “We’ve just got to find a way to win one game at a time and then the March 5 game against Fresno could have huge impact and be a very important day.

“But we can’t look past the Air Force. They’re a much-improved team and they gave us fits obviously in Colorado Springs, so we got to focus on that.”

The Cowboys are vying for the program’s first MW regular-season title since 2002 when the Josh Davis- and Marcus Bailey-led team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Larry Nance- and Josh Adams-led team punched its ticket to the Big Dance in 2015 by winning the conference tournament in Las Vegas.

Linder has stirred the echoes by quickly assembling a championship-caliber roster led by MW player of the year candidates Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado.

“He’s done an awesome job,” Burman said of Linder. “But we want to see this season reach its potential, and I think this group of kids have enough talent and the right mindset to be conference champions, whether that’s regular season or tournament.

“I obviously would love to be a regular-season champion because, to me, that’s the greatest sign of winning it over 18 games. But the automatic bid goes to the team that wins the tournament in Vegas, so we’ve got to do everything we can to position ourselves for that.”

It’s shaping up to be a memorable ride for the Cowboys.

