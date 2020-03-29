Wyoming addresses 3-point shooting with JUCO commit Drake Jeffries

Jeffries said he also reached out to UW guard Hunter Maldonado while evaluating his options. Maldonado has already announced he’ll be returning to the program after leading the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding this season, which Jeffries said was a “huge key” both to his decision and UW’s hopes of a turnaround after combining for just 17 wins the last two seasons.

“I told him I’d just committed, and then he gave me his number and we started texting,” Jeffries said. “He didn’t really have to say much, but we both want to come in, work hard and really want to win. Competing for championships, that’s the main goal here. With him being a redshirt junior and myself being a redshirt junior, two years left. So the main goal now is just to win.”

For now, Jeffries is still living on campus at IHCC and dividing his time among his online coursework, workouts and getting in the gym to hone his shot when he can amid the coronavirus outbreak. He said he plans to sign with UW on April 15 -- the first day of the spring signing period -- with hopes of reporting to campus sometime this summer.