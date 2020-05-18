Wyoming assistant Sundance Wicks brings more than a name back home

Nearly two months later, Wicks is making progress on making the physical move back home. He’s selling the home in Missouri that he, his fiancee, Courtney; and his baby daughter, Grace, currently live in, and the family has found a house in Laramie that Wicks plans to close on Friday, he said.

Wicks and his family plan to be in Wyoming sometime before the end of the month, though everything is fluid amid the coronavirus outbreak. But he’ll be bringing much more than a unique name to the Cowboys’ bench.

First, there’s the kind of experience that’s uncommon for most assistants, who hold that title almost exclusively in pursuit of their permanent goal of being a head coach. But Wicks has already run his own program, having spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Missouri Western State, a Division II program that won six games the season prior to Wicks’ arrival.

The Griffons combined to win 30 games under Wicks’ direction, which included an 18-14 campaign this past season — the most wins for the program in a decade. Going from head coach to assistant may seem like a perplexing move, particularly given the momentum Wicks had built in Missouri Western’s program, but for the man whose Wyoming roots run deep, it was one that was too rare to pass up.