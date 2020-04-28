You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming basketball adds walk-on forward
View Comments
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming basketball adds walk-on forward

{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder on Tuesday announced the addition of forward John Grigsby to the Cowboys' roster as a preferred walk-on.

Grigsby, a native of Louisville, Colorado, played his senior season at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The 6-foot-9, 215-pounder averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds as a senior for the Pirates while shooting 52 percent from 3-point range.

"John’s combination of size and shooting ability will be a welcome addition to the roster," Linder said in a statement. "At 6-9, John can really space the floor as a 3-point shooting threat, and he has the frame and athleticism to rebound and bang down low."

Grigsby joins Pine Bluffs native Haize Fornstrom, who was also on the roster last season, as walk-ons for the 2020-21 season.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News