Wyoming basketball adds walk-on forward

LARAMIE -- Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder on Tuesday announced the addition of forward John Grigsby to the Cowboys' roster as a preferred walk-on.

Grigsby, a native of Louisville, Colorado, played his senior season at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The 6-foot-9, 215-pounder averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds as a senior for the Pirates while shooting 52 percent from 3-point range.

"John’s combination of size and shooting ability will be a welcome addition to the roster," Linder said in a statement. "At 6-9, John can really space the floor as a 3-point shooting threat, and he has the frame and athleticism to rebound and bang down low."

Grigsby joins Pine Bluffs native Haize Fornstrom, who was also on the roster last season, as walk-ons for the 2020-21 season.

