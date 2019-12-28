Wyoming basketball finishes year on two-game winning streak

Wyoming had a season-high five players score in double figures Saturday in an 82-68 victory over Division III Nebraska Wesleyan at the Arena-Auditorium. The win was the second in a row for the Cowboys (5-9), who had lost six consecutive before their recent streak.

Senior guard Jake Hendricks had his second consecutive solid game as he made 6 of 14 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 21 points. Sophomore Hunter Maldonado added 19 points and seven rebounds, with A.J. Banks pitching in 12 points and Greg Milton and Kenny Foster adding 11 apiece. It was a career high for Milton, who was 3 of 4 from distance.

Nebraska Wesleyan took an early 9-2 lead into the first media timeout and maintained a one-point lead at 13-12 with 13 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the first half. Wyoming took its first lead 30 seconds later at 15-13 on a triple from Foster. After NWU tied the game at 15-all, Maldonado’s jumper started a 7-0 run that gave the Cowboys the lead for good.

Wyoming led 41-34 at the half, with Maldonado, Foster and Hendricks combining to score 30 points.

Wyoming shot 50 percent (29 of 58) from the field and 41.2 percent (12 of 29) from behind the arc.

The Cowboys return to Mountain West play next week with games at Boise State on Wednesday and Border War rival Colorado State on Saturday.

