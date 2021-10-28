Wyoming basketball has a potential star in versatile big man Graham Ike

LARAMIE – Tom Burman recently heard the sound of a bouncing basketball echoing through the Arena-Auditorium at 6:30 a.m.

Wyoming’s athletics director peeked in to see who was getting shots up before sunrise and discovered it was Graham Ike.

The 6-foot-9, 252-pound forward is taking advantage of as much court time as he can as the Cowboys’ 2021-22 season nears.

Ike’s impressive small sample size as a freshman – he averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12 games after recovering from a high school knee injury – was not a surprise to the sophomore from Aurora, Colorado.

“I'm confident in my skills and my game,” Ike said. “It just felt good, honestly, to be back on the court. That's what the biggest thing was coming off the injury. I was just grateful to be back out there. That's really what it was for me more than surprise. I was just happy to be back out there.”

Jeff Linder had planned for Ike to redshirt behind the scenes during his first season as UW's head coach, but the big guy’s work ethic helped him get cleared to play in January.

During the Mountain West Tournament, Ike scored a career-high 32 points in a victory over San Jose State, which tied for the second most by a freshman in the NCAA last season.

Linder isn’t exactly curbing the expectations for Ike after his impressive finish in March.

“I think he could end up being one of the best post players in college basketball sooner rather than later,” Linder said. “I just look forward to having him out there for the fans to see because he’s a guy you don’t see very often in college basketball.”

Graham’s ability to play with his back to the basket or on the perimeter makes him the Pokes’ version of the Denver Nuggets’ versatile big man, Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA most valuable player.

“He can do a lot of the things Jokic can in a five-out setting and trusting him to put the ball on the floor and make good decisions,” Linder said.

Ike’s emergence as a potentially dominant post presence allows 6-10 senior Hunter Thompson to spread the floor at the four position with his 3-point shooting ability. Eoin Nelson, a 6-10 junior, is also healthy after playing in only eight games last season due to injury.

“We have the skill set and the talent of Graham, we have the hard-hat approach of Eoin, and in a pinch we can slide Thompson down there as well,” assistant coach Shaun Vandiver said. “You’ve got to remember we were going to battle with Eoin and Hunter at the five last year. Then when Graham is on the verge of getting back, Eoin goes down a month before that with an Achilles.

“So we never had a fully healthy unit to go up and down with. Right now, knock on wood, if we stay healthy, it is exciting.”

Opposing defenses are going to have to consider double-teaming Ike, who shot 60.2% (53-for-88), when he was in the paint.

That would also play into UW’s hands with guards Xavier DuSell (45.6% 3-pointers), Kenny Foster (41.9%), Drake Jeffries (36.9%) and Thompson (35.8%) capable of knocking down shots from behind the arc.

“He takes a lot of pressure off me with all the attention that he brings and his scoring presence,” DuSell said of Ike. “Even on the defensive end, he takes a lot of pressure off of me being a rim protector and making sure he has my back on ball screens and different screening actions. He does a lot and it definitely makes my job easier as a shooter with all the attention he brings.”

Ike did experience some growing pains during the dozen games he played in during UW’s 14-11 overall finish.

In the Pokes’ 72-59 loss at Utah State, Ike finished 1-for-6 from the field with two points and two rebounds, while 7-foot counterpart Neemias Queta finished 7-for-10 shooting with 14 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

The memory is one of the reasons why Ike can be found at the Arena-Auditorium at all hours.

“If I wouldn't have played last year, I wouldn't have had any experience coming this year. So I wouldn't understand what the Mountain West was like playing against guys like Queta,” Ike said. “If I didn't have that kind of experience, it would just be brand new, I’d really be a freshman coming into this year.

"So it was a huge blessing for me to get those games that I got last year.”

UW opens the season at home against Detroit Mercy on Nov. 10.

