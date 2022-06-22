Wyoming basketball releases schedule for Paradise Jam in Virgin Islands

The schedule and brackets were released Tuesday for the 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, in which the Wyoming men's basketball team will be one of eight teams competing.

The Paradise Jam will be held Nov. 18-21 at the University of Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center and streamed on ESPN3.

The Cowboys will face Howard University on Nov. 18 at 1:15 p.m. Mountain Time in their opener. The Bison, who compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, finished 16-13 last season.

Other teams participating in the Paradise Jam are Buffalo, Drake, Tarleton State, Belmont, Boston College and George Mason.

Wyoming finished 25-9 last season under third-year coach Jeff Linder and competed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years. The Cowboys lost to Indiana in the First Four. UW returns two all-Mountain West players in 6-foot-9 junior Graham Ike and 6-7 super senior Hunter Maldonado.

