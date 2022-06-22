 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming basketball releases schedule for Paradise Jam in Virgin Islands

  • Updated
  • 0
Stanford hangs on to beat Wyoming in Diamond Head Classic

Wyoming coach Jeff Linder looks to the bench during the Cowboys' game against Stanford on Dec 22, 2021 in Honolulu.

 Marco Garcia, AP

The schedule and brackets were released Tuesday for the 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, in which the Wyoming men's basketball team will be one of eight teams competing.

The Paradise Jam will be held Nov. 18-21 at the University of Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center and streamed on ESPN3.

The Cowboys will face Howard University on Nov. 18 at 1:15 p.m. Mountain Time in their opener. The Bison, who compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, finished 16-13 last season.

Other teams participating in the Paradise Jam are Buffalo, Drake, Tarleton State, Belmont, Boston College and George Mason.

Wyoming finished 25-9 last season under third-year coach Jeff Linder and competed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years. The Cowboys lost to Indiana in the First Four. UW returns two all-Mountain West players in 6-foot-9 junior Graham Ike and 6-7 super senior Hunter Maldonado.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News