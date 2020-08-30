Wyoming basketball takes its turn in awaiting word on upcoming season

“It’s really tough trying to breathe and coach in masks, but it’s something we’ve gotten accustomed to and used to,” Linder said. “We try to wear them as much as possible, but we also know that we try to keep our space and make sure we social distance as much as possible.”

The precautions UW’s basketball teams are taking aren’t limited to the gym as they try to do everything they can to ensure themselves of having a season. Linder said all of his players are enrolled in classes that will remain online even if UW does bring in-person instruction back this semester. The Cowgirls have seven international players on their roster compared to just one for the Cowboys, and many of them have majors that require their attendance for on-campus lab classes, so Mattinson said he won’t be able to isolate his players from the rest of the student body as much.

But both Linder and Mattinson said they consistently talk to their players about controlling the environments they’re in when they’re off campus.