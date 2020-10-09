 Skip to main content
Wyoming basketball to open Mountain West slate at Fresno State in late December
UW MEN'S HOOPS

Wyoming basketball to open Mountain West slate at Fresno State in late December

UW-Fresno hoops

Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado signals a play call during the Cowboys' 63-55 loss to Fresno State on Feb. 29 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. The Cowboys are scheduled to open their 2020-21 conference slate at Fresno State on Dec. 29.

 Courtesy, UW Media Athletics

LARAMIE -- Wyoming is still working to finalize its non-conference schedule for men's basketball, but the Cowboys know who they will be playing in the Mountain West.

UW will open its 2020-21 conference season with a trip to Fresno State on Dec. 29. The Cowboys will end the regular season March 6 with a matchup against UNLV at the Arena-Auditorium, the Mountain West announced Friday.

The Cowboys will play their first home league game of the Jeff Linder era against Border War rival Colorado State on Jan. 5. The only teams UW will play once as part of the 18-game conference slate are reigning Mountain West champ San Diego State (Jan. 12 at home) and Nevada (March 2 on the road).

UW will also host Air Force (Jan. 23), San Jose State (Feb. 2), New Mexico (Feb. 6), Boise State (Feb. 16), Utah State (Feb. 23) and Fresno State (Feb. 27). The Cowboys will head to New Mexico (Jan. 2), Utah State (Jan. 9), UNLV (Jan. 19), Boise State (Jan. 26) and CSU (Jan. 30) in January and make February trips to Air Force (Feb. 13) and San Jose State (Feb. 20).

Dates for certain games could change, though, depending on which games the Mountain West's television partners, CBS Sports and FOX Sports, decide to air. The Mountain West men's basketball tournament is slated to begin March 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

When UW will actually start the regular season remains unclear.

The Cowboys were originally scheduled to open at home against Colorado Christian on Nov. 10, but that was before the NCAA postponed the start of the college basketball season until Nov. 25 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation of games before that date means the earliest known competition on the Cowboys' non-conference schedule is the Wyoming Basketball Classic, which is scheduled to be played Nov. 27-30 at the Arena-Auditorium, according to a copy of the event contract obtained by the Star-Tribune.

UW has yet to release its non-conference schedule, so whether or not the Cowboys have added a game on Nov. 25 or Nov. 26 isn't known.

The Cowboys' game against Duquesne, which was scheduled for Dec. 5, won't be happening either after the inaugural Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge was postponed to next season

Jeff Linder headshot

Linder

