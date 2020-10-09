Wyoming basketball to open Mountain West slate at Fresno State in late December

LARAMIE -- Wyoming is still working to finalize its non-conference schedule for men's basketball, but the Cowboys know who they will be playing in the Mountain West.

UW will open its 2020-21 conference season with a trip to Fresno State on Dec. 29. The Cowboys will end the regular season March 6 with a matchup against UNLV at the Arena-Auditorium, the Mountain West announced Friday.

The Cowboys will play their first home league game of the Jeff Linder era against Border War rival Colorado State on Jan. 5. The only teams UW will play once as part of the 18-game conference slate are reigning Mountain West champ San Diego State (Jan. 12 at home) and Nevada (March 2 on the road).

UW will also host Air Force (Jan. 23), San Jose State (Feb. 2), New Mexico (Feb. 6), Boise State (Feb. 16), Utah State (Feb. 23) and Fresno State (Feb. 27). The Cowboys will head to New Mexico (Jan. 2), Utah State (Jan. 9), UNLV (Jan. 19), Boise State (Jan. 26) and CSU (Jan. 30) in January and make February trips to Air Force (Feb. 13) and San Jose State (Feb. 20).

Dates for certain games could change, though, depending on which games the Mountain West's television partners, CBS Sports and FOX Sports, decide to air. The Mountain West men's basketball tournament is slated to begin March 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.