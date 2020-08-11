Wyoming basketball won't play at Arizona this year

LARAMIE — The decisions made by Football Bowl Subdivision conferences to postpone fall sports is starting to inflict collateral damage on the college basketball season, and Wyoming is feeling the effects.
UW’s men’s non-conference basketball game at Arizona won’t be played this year following the Pac-12’s decision to halt sports competition this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Mountain West, Mid-American and Big Ten are other FBS conferences that have also canceled fall sports for the time being, but the Pac-12 took its decision a step further by postponing all of its sports competitions through the end of the calendar year.
Arizona was scheduled to host UW on Nov. 20.
The cancellation of the game would sting even more for UW given the potential financial ramifications. UW, which is entering the first season of the Jeff Linder era, added Arizona to its 2020-21 schedule this spring as a “buy” game — one that calls for Arizona to pay UW $90,000 for making the trip to Tucson, Arizona, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by the Star-Tribune.
The contract calls for a good-faith effort to reschedule the game “to the extent permitted by applicable government and governing body rules” if either team isn’t able to play because of specific circumstances, including the cancellation or modification of the college basketball season by the Pac-12, the Mountain West or the NCAA.
It’s unclear whether the game might be rescheduled later in the season, though college basketball teams usually start conference play in late December or early January.
If the game can’t be reasonably rescheduled, the contract would be terminated with neither school being held liable to the other.
The contract also includes a “force majeure” clause, which states neither party shall be liable for a delay in playing the game, a breach in contract or any other loss or damage caused by “war, natural disaster, strikes, walkouts or other labor industrial disturbance, order of any government, court or regulatory body having jurisdiction, shortage or materials, blockade, riot, civil disorder or any similar cause beyond the reasonable control or the party obligated to render performance (but excluding financial inability to perform, however caused).”
UW is scheduled to open the season against Colorado Christian on Nov. 10 at the Arena-Auditorium and has other known non-conference games against Duquesne, Utah Valley State, Jackson State, Cal State Fullerton and Southeastern Louisiana. The Mountain West said Monday the league continues to have discussions regarding the status of its winter sports, which include men’s and women’s basketball.
