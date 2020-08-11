Wyoming basketball won't play at Arizona this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — The decisions made by Football Bowl Subdivision conferences to postpone fall sports is starting to inflict collateral damage on the college basketball season, and Wyoming is feeling the effects.

UW’s men’s non-conference basketball game at Arizona won’t be played this year following the Pac-12’s decision to halt sports competition this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Mountain West, Mid-American and Big Ten are other FBS conferences that have also canceled fall sports for the time being, but the Pac-12 took its decision a step further by postponing all of its sports competitions through the end of the calendar year.

Arizona was scheduled to host UW on Nov. 20.

The cancellation of the game would sting even more for UW given the potential financial ramifications. UW, which is entering the first season of the Jeff Linder era, added Arizona to its 2020-21 schedule this spring as a “buy” game — one that calls for Arizona to pay UW $90,000 for making the trip to Tucson, Arizona, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by the Star-Tribune.