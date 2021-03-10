Wyoming bludgeons San Jose State with historic Mountain West tournament performance

“Just getting to some actions in the post,” Ike said. “We felt like we had a little bit of an advantage down there, and that’s what we got to.”

Said Linder, “We felt we had the mismatches inside whether that was with Graham or with Maldo. We had a pretty simple game plan coming in, and our guys did a good job of executing it.”

Ike helped the Cowboys shoot 64.7% in the first 20 minutes on their way to a 59-45 halftime lead. And with UW virtually netting an automatic two points any time it got the ball to Ike on the block, the Cowboys continued to feed him.

He made all but two of his 14 shots and finished 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to help UW rack up a season-high 52 points in the paint. Ike's 32 points were not only the most for a freshman in the tournament's history but also most for any UW freshman in the Mountain West era.

He also grabbed eight rebounds, Maldonado had a team-high nine boards, and the Cowboys finished plus-3 on the glass to win the rebounding battle for the third time in four games. Since having a rough go of it in his matchup with Utah State’s all-conference center, Neemias Queta, three games ago, Ike is shooting 83% from the floor (20 of 24) with 49 points and 17 rebounds.