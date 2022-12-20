Wyoming concludes non-conference slate vs. Saint Mary's in Phoenix

LARAMIE – The Pokes’ non-conference schedule concludes with more NBA flavor.
Wyoming, coming off a loss to Dayton at the United Center in Chicago, will play Saint Mary’s on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).
The Cowboys (5-6) had a chance to watch the Suns play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night before taking on the Gaels (9-4) on the same floor in the final tune-up ahead of the Mountain West race.
“It’s exciting for our guys,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “Having played that game in Chicago in that type of setting, hopefully it prepared us to play well down here.”
Noah Reynolds scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half against Dayton, but the Pokes had no answer for DaRon Holmes in the paint as the big man finished with 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting to lead the Flyers to the 66-49 win.
People are also reading…
Four different Saint Mary’s players are averaging double figures in scoring, led by guard Aidan Mahaney’s 13.8 points per game. Mitchell Saxen, a 6-foot-10 junior center, is averaging 12.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.
“We’re going to have to do a good job of matching their physicality, which is something that we didn’t do against Dayton,” Linder said.
The Gaels have already played three MW teams with a win over preseason favorite San Diego State and losses to New Mexico and Colorado State.
All-MW guard Isaiah Stevens scored 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting to lead the Rams (8-4) to a 62-60 win over Saint Mary’s on Sunday in Moraga, California.
UW is still without its star, Graham Ike, indefinitely with a foot injury.
“Colorado State did a really good job of really getting out and pressuring and really executing their game plan to almost perfection,” Linder said. “It’s good to be able to watch some of the other teams in the league.”
UW is No. 233 in the latest NET rankings, which is 10th among MW teams ahead of only Fresno State (238). The Gaels, who lost 53-48 to then-No. 1 Houston earlier this season, are No. 19 in the metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
The Cowboys would have advanced to play Saint Mary’s in the tournament last March had they defeated Indiana in the First Four. The Gaels beat the Hoosiers 82-53 before losing to UCLA in the round of 32.
“A program that does a lot of things right, a lot of things we try to do,” Linder said of the Gaels. “I have a lot of respect for what they do and how they do it.”
UW will open MW play on Dec. 28 at Fresno State before hosting New Mexico, one of four remaining unbeaten teams, on Dec. 31 at the Arena-Auditorium.