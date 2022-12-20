Wyoming concludes non-conference slate vs. Saint Mary's in Phoenix

Cowboys Tracker

WEDNESDAY: The Wyoming Cowboys (5-6) play the Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-4) at 6:30 p.m. at the Footprint Center in Phoenix (ESPN+).

STUCK IN NEUTRAL: The Cowboys fell to 1-4 in neutral-court games with a 66-49 loss to Dayton on Saturday in Chicago. UW is No. 233 in the latest NET rankings, which is 10th among Mountain West teams ahead of only Fresno State (238). The Gaels, who are 19th in the NET, are coming off a 62-60 loss to Colorado State. Saint Mary’s is 1-2 against MW teams this season with a loss to New Mexico (69-65) and a win over San Diego State (68-61).

HE SAID IT: “We’re going to have to do a good job of matching their physicality, which is something that we didn’t do against Dayton.” – UW head coach Jeff Linder.