Wyoming coughs up 19-point lead, succumbs to Border War sweep

LARAMIE — Amid another subpar season for Wyoming, this one may have been the most frustrating outcome of them all.
Considering how it happened, it’s certainly in the conversation for the ugliest.
Wyoming went scoreless the final 4 minutes, 18 seconds and blew a 19-point lead against its most bitter rival Saturday, falling 77-70 to Colorado State at the Arena-Auditorium. It gave the Rams a season sweep of the Cowboys, who lost their third straight game and have lost three of the last four in the Border War series.
“We were able to split (last year), and I think this year we put ourselves in a good position,” UW guard Hunter Maldonado said. “But we didn’t get stops when we needed to get stops, and as you can see, it hurt us. I think that’s again where we need to grow and show people that we are growing. We just let this opportunity slip.”
Looking to avenge its 72-61 loss to CSU in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 4, a vastly undersized UW team led for all but 3:14 and opened up its largest lead at 54-35 with 14:06 left after a steal and layup by Jake Hendricks. Many of the 4,135 fans in attendance rose to their feet in applause as both teams headed to their respective benches after CSU coach Niko Medved called a timeout.
That’s when everything changed.
“They just came out (of their huddle), and we didn’t get stops,” Hendricks said. “They just continued to get basket after basket.”
CSU scored the next 10 points as part of a 15-3 run to trim the deficit to single digits. UW shot nearly 41 percent from the field, sank nine 3-pointers and shot 76.5 percent (13 of 17) from the free-throw line to overcome getting doubled up on the boards (52-26) against the Rams’ significant size advantage on the interior, but nothing fell after Brandon Porter sank his third and final 3 with 4:19 left to push UW’s lead to 70-62.
CSU eventually took a 72-70 lead on Kris Martin’s corner 3 with 39 seconds left. Hendricks got free on the wing for a clean look from beyond the arc on UW’s next possession, but the ball drew front rim and was rebounded by Martin, who combined with fellow guard Kendle Moore to make 5 of 6 free throws in the waning seconds as CSU ended the game on a 15-0 run.
“We haven’t had a lot of games where we’ve been in that scenario or situation where we’re up and understanding what got us the lead is what was going to get us the win,” UW coach Allen Edwards said. “I thought we relaxed in some scenarios and situations.
“I wouldn’t even say we got comfortable. I just thought we relaxed, and I thought they took advantage of it.”
Hendricks finished with 14 points while Maldonado had a team-high 17 for the Cowboys, who were without forward Hunter Thompson (mono) for the third straight game. Porter added a season-high 12 points in 11 minutes off the bench, and Kwane Marble II chipped in 12 points before fouling out late.
With the 6-foot-9 Porter being the only player in the Cowboys’ rotation taller than 6-6, Nico Carvacho, the Mountain West’s all-time leading rebounder, dominated the glass on his way to an 11-point, 17-board double-double for the Rams, who moved into a four-way tie for second place in the MW standings with the win. Freshman guard Isaiah Stevens led five Rams in double figures with 14 points while Martin, who aided CSU’s comeback with his stroke from deep, scored 13.
Martin (3 of 4) and Moore (2 of 2) combined to go 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the second half. CSU made six of its last eight 3-pointers after starting 1 of 16 from beyond the arc, helping itself negate 17 turnovers and just a 65-percent clip (26 of 40) from the free-throw line.
“We were a little slower reacting toward the end of the game,” Maldonado said. “So those open shots they weren’t getting in the first half when we were on edge and we were reacting when the ball was in the air, they were a little more open. And for shooters like Adam (Thistlewood) and Kendle, they’re going to get that up and get it off, and it’s usually going to go in.”
UW led 37-29 after the first 20 minutes for just its second halftime lead in a conference game all season. The Cowboys held CSU to just 33.3 percent shooting from the field in the first half and padded its lead late in the half with the Rams struggling from the charity stripe.
UW sent CSU to the free-throw line 23 times compared to the Cowboys’ six in the opening 20 minutes, but the Rams made just 12 of them. Meanwhile, UW opened up a 35-24 lead on Haize Fornstrom’s second 3-pointer of the half with 1:16 left before the break.
The Rams halted some of UW’s momentum with a quick 5-0 spurt, but Kenny Foster’s layup just before the buzzer sent the Cowboys to the locker room with the eight-point lead. But that momentum quickly evaporated in the second half, leaving the Cowboys to reflect on one of their most bothersome setbacks with a trip to Utah State looming Wednesday.
“It’s pretty high up there,” Hendricks said, “but we’ve just got to keep working. Keep working every day.”