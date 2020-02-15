Wyoming coughs up 19-point lead, succumbs to Border War sweep

With the 6-foot-9 Porter being the only player in the Cowboys’ rotation taller than 6-6, Nico Carvacho, the Mountain West’s all-time leading rebounder, dominated the glass on his way to an 11-point, 17-board double-double for the Rams, who moved into a four-way tie for second place in the MW standings with the win. Freshman guard Isaiah Stevens led five Rams in double figures with 14 points while Martin, who aided CSU’s comeback with his stroke from deep, scored 13.

Martin (3 of 4) and Moore (2 of 2) combined to go 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the second half. CSU made six of its last eight 3-pointers after starting 1 of 16 from beyond the arc, helping itself negate 17 turnovers and just a 65-percent clip (26 of 40) from the free-throw line.

“We were a little slower reacting toward the end of the game,” Maldonado said. “So those open shots they weren’t getting in the first half when we were on edge and we were reacting when the ball was in the air, they were a little more open. And for shooters like Adam (Thistlewood) and Kendle, they’re going to get that up and get it off, and it’s usually going to go in.”