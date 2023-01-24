Wyoming Cowboys alone in Mountain West basement after loss UNLV Runnin' Rebels

LAS VEGAS – The Rebels are still searching for the glory days.

Wyoming gave the home crowd something to cheer about during an 86-72 loss to UNLV on a throwback $2 beer night Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Cowboys (6-14, 1-7) have the Mountain West basement to themselves after allowing the Rebels (13-7, 2-6) to shoot 53.7% from the field, including 11-for-20 (55%) on 3-pointers.

“You’re not going to change unless you have the ability to find ways to get better defensively,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “The reality is it’s the same defensive scheme that allowed us to win 25 games last year.”

Noah Reynolds scored 23 points and Xavier DuSell added 18 point to lead UW, but it wasn’t enough to overcome EJ Harkless’ 28-point outburst.

The Pokes were unable to build on their breakthrough Border War win over Colorado State.

“It has been a long year thus far but there is still a lot of year left,” DuSell said after a 6-for-9 shooting night behind the arc. “We’ve just got to get hot at the right time, which is when it matters come March. We’ve just got to keep figuring things out and putting the right pieces together. We’ll be all right.”

Graham Ike made the trip but has still not suited up for a game this season due to a right foot injury. The preseason MW player of the year has not been wearing a protective boot over the last week and UW will go a week between games before hosting Fresno State on Jan. 31.

Linder did not provide an update on Ike's status but said there is a chance Brendan Wenzel could return to the lineup for the second half of the conference slate.

Hunter Maldonado took two hard spills on the hardwood but played through pain in his ribs and back.

“If we could actually have guys practice it would help,” Linder said.

UNLV is now 30-4 all-time against UW, which snapped its 19-game losing streak here with a win over the Rebels in the quarterfinals of the MW Tournament last March.

The Rebels were without Luis Rodriguez, who was averaging 12.1 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds through 19 starts before getting injured during Saturday’s loss at Fresno State.

Justin Webster hit three quick 3s and the Rebels took a 16-point lead early in the second half.

DuSell hit two 3s from NBA range to keep UW in the game. Hunter Thompson was fouled behind the arc and made all three free throws to cut the deficit to 62-57.

Then Keyshawn Hall, who had only played in seven games this season, scored three consecutive points to extend UNLV’s lead to 13.

A three-point play by Harkless capped an 11-0 run to give the Rebels a 76-60 advantage.

DuSell buried his sixth 3 to stop the bleeding. Maldonado and Reynolds added 3s during a 9-0 spurt before Harkless knocked down a jumper.

Another triple by Reynolds made the score 78-72 with 4:14 left.

“The fight is great, but you shouldn’t have to start fighting when you’re down 16 and have the level of desperation and urgency to get stops,” Linder said. “Unfortunately, that’s where this team is at. If the team that showed up for Colorado State shows up here, it’s probably a different story.

"That’s the reason why our record is what it is. We don’t have the ability to have a consistent amount of effort that’s required to win in our league.”

UW would get a defensive stop but Jeremiah Oden air-balled an open 3 and Harkless converted another and-one to give UNLV an 81-72 advantage.

DuSell was called for a questionable foul on Harkless behind the arc and Linder was assessed a technical foul arguing the call.

Harkless made five consecutive free throws to put the game on ice.

“From what I saw, (Harkless) kicked his legs out,” Linder said. “That’s an obvious flop call. You can’t miss that call on that stage.”

UW trailed 41-31 at the intermission after allowing the Rebels to shoot 55.2% from the field.

UNLV made its first three shots and Keshon Gilbert extended the program’s NCAA record for consecutive games with a made 3-pointer to 1,181 to put the visitors in a 9-5 hole at the first media timeout.

The Pokes trailed by seven points on three different occasions but a fast-break layup by Reynolds cut the deficit to 21-20 before a timeout.

UW had three chances to take the lead but was unable to pull ahead.

Gilbert hit a 3 to make the score 38-25 before Oden and Thompson made back-to-back shots behind the arc down the stretch.

Jordan McCabe hit a shot from Steph Curry range at the horn to give the Rebels a 10-point cushion at the break.

Each team had six made 3s in the first half, but the Cowboys were just 12-for-30 (40%) from the field. UNLV blocked four of those attempts.

“It would be nice for us to have somebody that took pride in, hey, I’m going to be that defensive stopper,” Linder said. “I haven’t seen it yet.”