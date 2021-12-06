Wyoming Cowboys are No. 12 in first NET rankings

LARAMIE – Cowboy fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of Wyoming’s impressive start to the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

The computers like Jeff Linder’s team, too.

UW is No. 12 in the first NET ranking released Monday. The ranking is one of the metrics used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee for putting together the field on Selection Sunday.

There is a long road ahead for the Cowboys – starting with Wednesday’s marquee non-conference game at Arizona, which is No. 3 in the NET rankings and No. 11 in the Associated Press top-25 poll – but the 8-0 start has the Pokes positioned well.

“It’s better than being 200. I’ll take 12,” Linder said. “It’s a credit to our players. It’s hard to schedule at Wyoming. You’re not going to get Arizona to come play at Wyoming. You’re not going to get Washington to come play at Wyoming. As much as people think that should happen, that will not happen.”

UW and USC are the only teams in the top-25 of the NET ranking with three true road wins. The Cowboys have won at Washington, Grand Canyon and Cal State Fullerton this season.

Playing the Wildcats (7-0), who are coming off a 90-65 win at Oregon State in their first true road game of the season, in Tucson will further strengthen UW’s strength of schedule, win or lose.

“A lot of those other teams in the top 50, they haven’t gone on the road and played,” Linder said. “A lot of teams don’t go on the road and play in the non-conference. So for us to go on the road and have three true road wins in tough places to play … I mean, Grand Canyon is as tough a place to play as any place in the country. It’s never easy going and playing a Pac-12 team.

“Our guys have really handled the schedule well. Ultimately, you are what your record is.”

Ike earns MWC honor

It’s hard to ignore how well Graham Ike has been playing this season.

After the sophomore averaged 23.3 points and 11.0 rebounds to lead Wyoming to wins over Cal State Fullerton, Denver and McNeese State, Ike was named the Mountain West player of the week on Monday.

Ike has helped lead the Cowboys (8-0) since the 2012-13 season. He recorded a career-high 35 points and a career best 14 rebounds in a win over Denver, which is the most points by a UW player since Justin James recorded 36 points against Colorado State on Feb. 9, 2019.

During Saturday’s win over McNeese State, had 18 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes. At Cal State Fullerton, the 6-foot-9 forward scored 17 points and added nine rebounds.

The Cowboys play No. 11 Arizona on Wednesday at the McKale Center in Tucson (8 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).

