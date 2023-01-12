Wyoming Cowboys are patiently waiting for Graham Ike's return

LARAMIE – The ball is going to stay in Graham Ike’s court.

It has been 10 weeks since Wyoming announced that the preseason Mountain West player of the year was going to be out for a minimum of six-to-eight weeks with a right foot injury.

Ike was still wearing a protective boot on the road trip to Logan, Utah, while watching the Cowboys lose their sixth consecutive game, 83-63 to Utah State, on Tuesday night.

UW head coach Jeff Linder reiterated Thursday that Ike won’t be pressed back into action just because the Pokes are in a nosedive without him.

“In reality, if the best thing is for him not to play this year, that’s what it will be,” Linder said. “If he’s able to feel comfortable and be able to get back in a few weeks, that’s what it’s going to be. At the end of the day, it’s going to be his decision because it’s his body and he knows how it feels.

"The last thing I’m going to do is try to rush him back so that allows us maybe a better chance to win games. It’s nice to have him out there but at the same time, too, that would be selfish of me.”

The Cowboys (5-11, 0-4 Mountain West) are alone at the bottom of the conference standings entering Saturday’s game against reigning champion Boise State at the Arena-Auditorium (9 p.m., FS1).

There is a chance Noah Reynolds, UW’s leading scorer, could return to the lineup after missing the Utah State game due to a concussion.

Brendan Wenzel (knee), Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis) and Kenny Foster (back) are out.

Xavier DuSell is expected to play after turning an ankle in the final minute against the Aggies. Jake Kyman is questionable after sitting out the second half with back spasms.

“Hopefully we’ll have Noah back, it’s still up in the air,” Linder said before Thursday’s practice. “But that will be good.”

Reynolds is averaging 14.3 points and shooting 54.2% from the field. The sophomore guard had eight quick points against New Mexico before taking an elbow to the head in the first half.

Hunter Maldonado scored 20 points, Jeremiah Oden had 13 points and eight rebounds, Ethan Anderson had 10 points and seven rebounds and DuSell added 10 points at Utah State.

“Find a way to win. That’s it,” Maldonado said of his focus as the leader of the injury-plagued squad. “I’m reminding them of the initial goal we had at the beginning of the season and how much work that will take. It’s not going to happen by pure luck, you have to go out and basically make it happen.”

The return of Ike, who averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds last season, would make the Cowboys dangerous down the stretch.

But fans shouldn’t get their hopes up until the 6-foot-9 forward decides to step back on the court.

“It’s one of those deals where there’s nothing concrete. For him it’s just a matter of making sure, first and foremost, that he is comfortable,” Linder said. “The last thing that we’re going to do is try to rush him back. Even though the timetable might be this, that’s the timetable. That doesn’t mean that’s right. …

“From a mental standpoint, he’s got to feel he’s in a good place.”