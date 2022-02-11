Wyoming Cowboys aren't taking anything for granted against struggling San Jose State

LARAMIE – The Pokes finally took a day off.

Following Wyoming’s 78-76 overtime victory over Utah State on Tuesday night – the team’s fifth win in 12 days – head coach Jeff Linder let the players exhale.

The Cowboys (20-3, 9-1 Mountain West) took Wednesday off before getting a couple practices in and packing for a two-game road trip that begins against San Jose State on Saturday night at the PCU Event Center (7 p.m., Mountain West Network).

Hunter Maldonado is expected to play after scoring 23 points and playing 41 minutes on a sprained ankle against the Aggies.

Graham Ike, who rested a sore knee during UW’s 84-69 win over San Jose State on Jan. 18, scored 28 points and snared 12 rebounds against Utah State despite sitting on the bench for 16 minutes of the first half due to foul trouble.

Even with the one-two punch of MW player of the year candidates available against the shorthanded and struggling Spartans (7-16, 0-11 MW), Linder said the Cowboys will have to be ready to work for another road victory.

“I think the biggest thing is our guys knowing that San Jose State is really dangerous,” Linder said. “They definitely have the talent, they have the ability to shoot it. You’ve got to do a really good job of being locked in and focused and doing some of the things you need to do to come out with a win.”

Linder is hopeful Xavier DuSell, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the MW opener, will get back to his old form for the stretch drive.

"Last year at this time, during the last month of the season, you could make a case he was the best freshman in the league in terms of how he was playing," Linder said. "Different circumstances, different season and you can’t control injuries. But we need him to be as good as he can possibly be as we make this stretch run."

Kenny Foster is trying to decide whether to attempt to return to the rotation or seek a medical hardship after being limited by a high ankle sprain, testing positive for COVID-19 and dealing with other health issues this season.

"We’re not just going to throw him out there and waste a season," Linder said. "If he feels like, 'I’m good to go,' the ball is in his court if he wants to do it or not."

Freshman guard Myron Amey, who did not score in the first game against the Pokes in Laramie, scored 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in San Jose State’s competitive 72-62 loss to San Diego State on Wednesday.

Junior guard Omari Moore added 11 points for the Spartans, who haven’t defeated a Division I team since a 90-78 win at Portland on Dec. 17 and are still looking for their first MW win under first-year coach Tim Miles.

“San Jose State has our attention just as much as anybody else would have our attention right now,” Linder said. “There is no looking forward or looking past anybody. We’re not good enough to do that. Maybe some teams can just show up and beat teams, but that’s not us.”

UW is 6-0 in two-point games and 3-0 in overtime this season, which speaks to the thin margin of error in the race for the program’s first regular-season conference title in 20 years.

“I’m aging in dog years with the number of one-possession games that we’ve been in,” said Linder, whose team is 7-1 in MW games decided by seven points or fewer.

The Cowboys were No. 27 in Friday’s NET ranking, but even with a win over the Spartans – who are No. 287 in the metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee – that number will likely be dropping.

However, there is a good chance UW will be ranked in The Associated Press poll Monday if the team notches its eighth road win of the season.

“I think we’ve done a good job because we’ve had some success along the way this year and have gotten some attention,” Linder said of his team’s focus. “You have to really control the noise because there’s a lot of noise out there now.”

The Pokes, penciled in as a No. 8 seed in ESPN’s latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection, will finish the trip against New Mexico on Tuesday at the Pit.

