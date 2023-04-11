LARAMIE – Jeff Linder's right-hand man isn't going to be part of the mass exodus.

Wyoming assistant Ken DeWeese has been promoted to associate head coach by Linder as the coaching staff looks to fill nine more scholarships after eight players entered the transfer portal following the Cowboys' 9-22 season.

"Coach DeWeese has played a key role in this program both on and off the court,” Linder said in a release. "He is a talented coach, and his enhanced role will be key to the future of our program. I look forward to this opportunity for him and he will continue to help push Cowboy Basketball to success."

DeWeese is entering his fourth season at UW after following Linder from Northern Colorado. He helped the Cowboys reach the NCAA Tournament in 2022, finishing the season with a 25-9 overall record.

"My family and I are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue the work we started here at Wyoming three years ago,” DeWeese said in the release. “Helping Coach Linder lead this program has been a great honor. I want to thank Coach Linder and the University of Wyoming athletic administration for trusting in my ability as a coach and character as a person. I am excited about the future of the program as we continue to grow and develop."

UW's other two full-time assistants from last season have left. Sundance Wicks is now the head coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay and Marc Rodgers was replaced after recruiting the three Pac-12 transfers from Los Angeles who quit the team in February.

Linder recently hired Nick Whitmore and Bryston Williams as the Pokes' new assistants.

Xavier DuSell announced over the weekend that he is transferring to Mountain West rival Fresno State.

UW's only verbal commitment entering the spring signing period, which begins Wednesday, is from Fullerton (California) College guard Kobe Newton.