Wyoming Cowboys avoids "Arizona hangover" with quality win over Utah Valley

LARAMIE – The message Jeff Linder scribbled on the whiteboard in the locker room Saturday night was simple: “We’re 8-1.”

A reminder that Wyoming – despite the 94-65 loss at No. 11 Arizona – is also off to a strong start this season with a non-conference resume worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration.

“I was like, ‘Guys, you probably might have lost to the No. 1 ranked team in the country on Monday,’” Linder said. “That’s how good they are. We can’t lose sight of the first eight games and what we’ve done.”

The Cowboys are now 9-1 after defeating Utah Valley 74-62 at the Arena-Auditorium.

UW was No. 21 in the NET rankings on Sunday, the highest among Mountain West teams with 10-0 Colorado State checking in at No. 25.

Arizona is No. 1 after beating Arizona beat Illinois 83-79 on the road Saturday to improve to 9-0.

“How we came back (Saturday) was a true testament how we’ve stayed together all year, even after a tough loss at Arizona,” guard Drake Jeffries said. “Those dudes are the real deal there. They’re legit. Big, strong, athletic. Staying together was big on our part.”

Jeffries was one of five UW players who scored in double figures against Utah Valley after making five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points.

Xavier DuSell, who led the team with 22 points at Arizona, had 16 points with four made 3s in the final non-conference home game.

Graham Ike (13 points, nine rebounds) outplayed Utah State star Fardaws Aimaq (14 points, five rebounds) in the post.

Hunter Maldonado had 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Brendan Wenzel came off the bench and helped UW close the game by scoring nine of his career-high 12 points in the second half.

Linder had a good feeling after seeing how the Cowboys responded in practice Thursday after getting back from Tucson.

“They didn’t have an Arizona hangover,” Linder said. “They knew they could use that game to help them move forward, to know what it really feels like to play against a legitimate top-10, Final Four-contending team.

“Hopefully at some point we’ll have another opportunity to play a team like that. When we do it will look different.”

The Pokes, who won at Washington earlier this season, will play a third Pac-12 opponent when they face Stanford on Dec. 22 to open the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

UW will play either Liberty or Northern Iowa in the second round. The teams on the other side of the bracket are BYU, Hawaii, South Florida and Vanderbilt.

“Sometimes you get exposed and when you get exposed you can’t feel sorry for yourself,” Linder said of the loss at Arizona. “Because if you feel sorry for yourself, Utah Valley can come in here and crack you. A great response for our guys and hopefully we can take this momentum to Hawaii.”

