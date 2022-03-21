Wyoming Cowboys' backup big man Eoin Nelson enters transfer portal

LARAMIE – A second developmental Wyoming basketball player is looking for a fresh start somewhere else.

Backup big man Eoin Nelson entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, two days after backup point guard Deng Dut.

The 6-foot-10 junior forward from Dublin, Ireland, averaged 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 16 appearances over the past two seasons with the Cowboys.

Nelson only played 20 minutes during the 2021-22 season behind forwards Graham Ike, Jeremiah Oden and Hunter Thompson.

The Pokes signed 6-10 forward Caden Powell, a three-star prospect from Waco, Texas, in the 2022 recruiting class.

Dut averaged 0.7 points and 1.1 assists in 12 appearances for UW after transferring from the College of Southern Idaho.

John Grigsby, who scored five points in seven appearances, also entered the portal after the Pokes’ 25-9 campaign ended with a loss to Indiana in the NCAA Tournament. The walk-on signed with Division II Concordia-St. Paul on Monday.

Senior shooting guard Drake Jeffries, who averaged 10.3 points and shot 40.9% from 3-point distance, is turning professional instead of using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.

Fifth-year seniors Hunter Maldonado and Thompson have not announced if they are going to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.

