LARAMIE – The Los Angeles to Laramie transfers didn't work out so well last year.
Jeff Linder is now trying his luck in Lithuiana.
The Cowboys head coach announced the signing of Jonas Sirtautas on Monday. The addition of the 6-foot-10 forward completes the 2023-24 roster.
Sirtautus will join fellow Lithuanian Oleg Kojenets, a Nebraska transfer, in Laramie.
"We are excited to welcome Jonas to the Cowboy basketball family,” Linder said in a statement. "Jonas comes from one of the premier programs in Europe in Zalgiris and is an explosive athlete Wyoming fans will enjoy watching for years to come."
Sirtautus spent time with the club team Zalgiris in his hometown of Kaunas. He also was picked to be a part of the NBA Academy last season in the United States.
His father, Darius, is a legendary former professional player in Lithuania and is currently one of the nation’s top player developers. His sister, Ugne, signed on to play for Providence this season.
UW, which lost eight scholarship players to the portal following last season's last-place finish in the Mountain West, previously added transfers Sam Griffin (Tulsa), Oleg Kojenets (Nebraska), Akuel Kot (Fort Lewis College), Kobe Newton (Fullerton College) and Mason Walters (Jamestown).
Sirtautus is part of an incoming freshmen class that includes Kael Combs (Nixa, Missouri), Nigle Cook (DeLand, Florida), Cam Manyawu (Kansas City, Missouri) and Jacob Theodosiou.
Former Laramie High standout Levi Brown has also been added to the roster as a walk-on, joining sophomore Cort Roberson in that role.