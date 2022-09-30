Wyoming Cowboys basketball team plan to show off depth during open scrimmage

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder's Cowboys might have enough talent to have two starting lineups.

That depth should make for a competitive and entertaining afternoon when Wyoming takes the court for a public scrimmage at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium.

UW returns four starters from last year’s NCAA Tournament team and has 11 players with significant Division I playing experience on the 2022-23 roster.

All-Mountain West first-team selections Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike, who combined to average 38 points per game during last year's 25-win campaign, are the headliners.

The supporting cast includes returning starters Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden. Pac-12 transfers Ethan Anderson (USC), Max Agbonkpolo (USC) and Jake Kyman (UCLA) have all been part of deep NCAA Tournament runs with their former programs.

“We’re in a good place considering the guys that we have back and the new guys,” said Linder, who is entering his third season at UW. “It will be good to get out in front of some people on Saturday before the football game and kind of see what they look like under the lights.”

Maldonado averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds last season. The addition of Anderson and the improvement of Noah Reynolds at the point guard position should take some pressure off the super senior.

“The usage rate will probably drop some, but I would be foolish to go away from what made us one of the toughest teams in the country to guard and what makes him one of the best players in the country when he’s playing the way that we played last year,” Linder said of Maldonado’s role. “We’ll move him around a little bit. He’ll probably be like Deebo Samuel. He’s going to be at the one, the four on the wing. The beauty of him is he has the intellectual capacity to handle multiple positions.”

Samuel is the San Francisco 49ers’ versatile wide receiver/running back/kick returner. Linder also uses an NFL analogy for Ike, referring to the 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior forward as the team’s Derrick Henry, the powerful running back for the Tennessee Titans.

Ike ranked second in the MW in scoring (19.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.5 rpg) last season. Linder wants the big man to keep his emotions in check and take his game to an All-American level.

“The beauty of (Ike) is he wants to be great,” Linder said. “I know he’s not going to be perfect all the time. He knows that’s the only way teams can kind of get him is to poke and prod at him and get him to react.”

Oden averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and shot 52% from the field playing next to Ike last season. DuSell averaged 7.5 points and made 54 3-pointers, which was second on the team to Drake Jeffries, who is currently participating in the Orlando Magic’s training camp.

Brendan Wenzel, who made 14 starts last season, has taken another step forward this summer after averaging 5.2 points during his first season in the program following a transfer from Utah.

“This time last year we were talking about him being the 11th man,” Linder said. “Over the course of the summer and fall, he’s a guy that’s probably one of our top three players.”

Two of UW's best players at the end of the Allen Edwards era, Kenny Foster and Hunter Thompson, are both back looking to contribute on a potential championship team.

True freshman forward Caden Powell and 7-foot redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart also will compete for playing time.

The deeper Pokes plan to have something left in the tank in March after limping to the finish in the MW race and losing to Indiana in the First Four.

“People tell us how good we are right now, but we’ve got to realize we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Linder said. “Especially the way we finished last season.”