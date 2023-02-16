LARAMIE – Rewinding the film from the first meeting this season might not help Joe Scott prepare as much as the Air Force head coach would like.

This is a much different Wyoming team.

Noah Reynolds scored 26 points during the Pokes' 82-74 loss to the Falcons on Jan. 17 at Clune Arena.

Three other players that took the floor that snowy night – Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman – quit the team earlier this month.

Hunter Maldonado, Hunter Thompson, Brendan Wenzel and Kenny Foster are all healthy now after missing the game.

The Cowboys (8-17, 3-10 Mountain West) host Air Force in the rematch on Friday at the Arena-Auditorium (8 p.m., FS1).

“To have four guys back that have a lot of experience having played against Air Force, I think that’s going to help,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “When you have guys that have guarded the Princeton offense they know what it feels like.”

Nate Barnhart made his first career start against Air Force. The 7-foot redshirt freshman was 5-for-5 from the field with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

But on the other end Beau Becker, who is averaging 7.5 points this season, scored 23 points with five made 3-pointers.

Sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder (14.5 ppg) is the only player averaging double figures in scoring for Scott this season. Freshman forward Rytis Petraitis is adding 9.9 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds per game.

“Air Force is going to test your discipline and your ability to sustain effort,” Linder said. “You go back and watch and there’s some things you can take away from an offensive standpoint. At the same time, we’re going to be a lot different.”

The Falcons (13-14, 4-10) have lost seven of their last eight games since beating UW.

Reynolds was ruled out for the rest of the season Feb. 8 and the three Pac-12 transfers packed their bags the next day.

The shorthanded Cowboys played hard in losses to UNLV and Boise State before finally getting rewarded with a 70-56 victory Tuesday at New Mexico.

“I know that when we walk down that ramp with those guys we have that are here now, it’s never going to be perfect but they’re going to die trying,” Linder said. “The effort is going to be there. Trying every possession to play the hardest they can, that’s what they’re going to do. I can live with the results, win or lose, if the discipline and effort is right.

“It makes it a lot easier as a coaching staff when you’re not having to coach effort. It’s a liberating feeling.”

UW leads the all-time series 82-42 but the teams have split the 10 games.