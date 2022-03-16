Wyoming Cowboys believe First Four is just first step in resurgence

DAYTON, Ohio – Jeff Linder’s program went from playing in a COVID-19 bubble to being on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The second-year head coach guided Wyoming, which was picked to finish tied for eighth in the Mountain West preseason poll, to a 25-9 overall record and an appearance in the First Four.

The Cowboys’ 66-58 loss to Indiana on Tuesday night here at Dayton Arena was a disappointing end to a rewarding season.

Fans flocked back to the Arena-Auditorium as their team soared to a No. 22 ranking in The Associated Press poll and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike were both all-MW first team and all-District VIII selections as the leaders of a roster littered with promising young pieces, including Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden, Brendan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds.

“I’m really excited for what the future has in store for us because we have most of these guys coming back,” Linder said. "Now they know in the spring when they’re in the weight room, and hopefully some of these guys will be in the weight room starting the next couple days, that if you want to go beat a Big Ten team on the road in the NCAA Tournament, you’ve got to find a way to make sure your body is ready for you to play against a Race Thompson, a Xavier Johnson, a Trayce Jackson-Davis.”

The Hoosiers' talented cast cashed 19 UW turnovers in for 17 points and scored another 16 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds.

Ike was 7-for-14 shooting with 17 points and nine rebounds, but the sophomore forward was also in foul trouble and watching from the bench when Jackson-Davis (29 points, nine rebounds) did most of his damage.

An NBA scout in attendance for the Pokes’ overtime win over Fresno State in the regular-season finale told the Star-Tribune the 6-foot-9 Ike needs to become more consistent and develop a jump shot to get to the next level.

“With us being here, just a great experience itself,” Ike said after UW’s first NCAA Tournament game in seven years. “To play on this stage is a great opportunity. I’m just really proud of this team and all that we’ve been through over the season and all that we’ve worked on just to get to this point.”

Maldonado finished with a team-high 21 points and five assists but turned the ball over 10 times against Indiana’s suffocating defense.

The 6-7 forward turned point guard and fellow seniors Drake Jeffries and Hunter Thompson helped Linder build a strong foundation for the future.

The trio could come back if they want to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.

“He’ll continue to grow,” Linder said of Maldonado, who became UW’s career assists leader this season. “He’ll have to make a decision in terms of what he’s going to do, if he’s going to come back for next year or if he’s going to make his way.

“I’ll support him whatever he does. But I do think that if he did come back, we’ve got a lot of the right pieces and could be really special again.”

Maldonado, who tallied the third triple-double in school history against San Diego State, averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds running the show after 2021 MW freshman of the year Marcus Williams transferred to Texas A&M.

Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds during his first full season with the Pokes after being eased in as a freshman coming off a high school knee injury.

Jeffries averaged 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and shot 40.9% from 3-point distance. Oden may have the biggest upside of any player on the roster with his length and athleticism.

DuSell knocked down the biggest shot of the year in the comeback win over UNLV in the MW Tournament, which was just enough to get UW into the field of 68.

Wenzel and Reynolds also have bright futures in the backcourt, where Linder is expecting a healthy Kenny Foster to return next season to bolster the depth in the rotation.

Ben Bowen, the son of former Denver Nuggets standout Ryan Bowen, and 7-footer Nate Barnhart redshirted this season. UW has also signed 6-10 forward Caden Powell, a three-star prospect from Waco, Texas, in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Pokes will enter the 2022-23 season with MW championship expectations and a more experienced team capable of earning a higher NCAA Tournament seed to avoid the First Four.

UW plans to use the loss to Indiana as motivational fuel as the players enter their offseason workout bubble.

“Now our guys know there’s a reason why coach is crazy a little bit now and then,” Linder said. “There’s a reason why there’s no days off. To be able to get in the NCAA Tournament helps validate that. …

“It just helps you grow the program. In two years I think we’ve come a long, long way, but we’ve still got a long way to go.”

