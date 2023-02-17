LARAMIE – The Pokes already hit rock bottom earlier this month.

But the victory at the Pit doesn’t mean they’re getting out of the basement.

Wyoming finished 6-for-26 on 3-pointers during a frustrating 75-69 loss to Air Force on Friday night.

The Cowboys (8-18, 3-11) remain in last place in the Mountain West with four games left in the regular season.

UW was unable to build off Tuesday's 70-56 victory at New Mexico.

"I just thought all night long we were probably a half step behind," head coach Jeff Linder said. "That's where a team like Air Force, if you’re a half step behind, you start giving up easier baskets than what we normally do."

The Falcons (14-14, 5-10) shot 54.8% from the field, including 8-for-17 behind the arc, which took the air out of the Arena-Auditorium like the F-22 Raptor missile did to the Chinese spy balloon.

Air Force, in part due to a lack of missed shots, matched UW in rebounding (28-28).

"I don’t think we lacked for effort," Jeremiah Oden said. "There were some mental lapses that we don’t normally give up against Air Force that we’ve got to clean up. It’s nothing we can’t fix going into the next game against Utah State."

Hunter Maldonado finished with 22 points to pass Flynn Robinson for fourth on UW’s all-time scoring list. The super senior from Colorado Springs has 2,060 points, which is 11 more than Robinson and one point behind Justin James for third.

"Obviously it just shows how much work I put in, but at the end of the day, I’m here to win," Maldonado said. "I could care less about the records. Those are cool when you look back in time when you’re 35, 40, but right now I’m just trying to find a way to help these younger guys learn and keep getting better every single day."

Oden had a season-high 19 points and Xavier DuSell added 10 but it wasn’t enough to overcome Air Force’s execution.

Jake Heidbreder knocked down a 3-pointer and then scored on a backdoor layup to give the Falcons a 49-41 lead. He finished with 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting.

A corner 3 by Brendan Wenzel and a basket by DuSell cut UW’s deficit to 52-51.

The Cowboys had consecutive defensive stops midway through the second half but it coincided with UW missing six consecutive shots and slipping behind 57-51.

"We just couldn’t quite get over the hump," Linder said. "That’s where you have to keep pushing through, and it’s good for those guys to feel that. Everybody is tired this time of year and you’ve got to figure out a way to push through that fatigue and not grab the wall."

Maldonado and Oden hit back-to-back 3s to cut the deficit to 73-69 with 2 seconds left before the Falcons tacked on a couple free throws to close out the season sweep.

The Pokes stormed out to a quick 12-4 lead after a three-point play by Oden, but Air Force answered with an 8-0 run to tie the score.

Nate Barnhart – who was 5-for-5 from the field with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks during UW’s loss at Clune Arena in the first meeting – came off the bench to score three first-half buckets, including a driving baseline dunk.

Maldonado scored the Pokes’ final six points of the first half but his late turnover led to a breakaway dunk by Rytis Patraitis that gave the Falcons a 37-35 lead at the intermission.

UW shot 54.2% but Air Force was 59.1% from the field through 20 minutes. Heidbreder had 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting at the break.

There were nine ties and nine lead changes in the first half.

"When you play a team like that it’s like going to the dentist’s office," Linder said. "You’re sitting there, and you don’t want to be there, but you’ve got to sit and bear it.

"It was from a lack of effort. It’s just the effort wasn’t quite good enough."

UW will host Utah State at 7 p.m. Tuesday.