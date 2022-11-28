Wyoming Cowboys coach Jeff Linder not expecting Graham Ike back until January

LARAMIE – Graham Ike isn’t walking back through that door this year.

At least not in uniform.

Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder said Monday that Ike’s injury rehab is on track, but he does not anticipate the preseason Mountain West player of the year to make his season debut until January.

The Cowboys, who were picked to finish second in the MW behind No. 24 San Diego State, are off to a disappointing 3-3 start.

“Until Graham comes back, these guys have to figure it out,” Linder said. “No one is going to feel sorry for them, no one is going to feel sorry for the coaches. I think we need more from these guys, and they know that. Hopefully they can figure that out.”

Linder challenged Hunter Maldonado, UW’s other all-MW first team returnee, to raise his level of play at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The super senior averaged 24 points during the first two games but had to leave in the first half of the loss to Boston College after taking a nasty fall that required stitches to the back of his head.

Maldonado is expected to be available when UW plays Santa Clara on Wednesday in Salt Lake City (2 p.m., streaming on FloSports).

“It’s tough when you have 40 points out of the game. I don’t care who you are or what team, if you don’t have your two first-team all-league guys, it makes it hard,” Linder said. “Hopefully we’ll have Maldo back for Wednesday.”

Linder, who likes to make football analogies, noted that Fresno State got off to a rough start and will now face Boise State for the Mountain West championship after getting Jake Haener back for the stretch run.

“If you look at Fresno State football, they started out the season 1-4. I’m sure there were a lot of people thinking they couldn’t win a game and they weren’t very good,” Linder said. “Then lo and behold, guess what happened? The starting quarterback came back, and they won seven games in a room and they’re one of the hottest teams in the country.”

The Pokes need to find ways to win games until Ike returns. After the neutral-court game against Santa Clara at Salt Lake Community College, UW hosts Grand Canyon on Saturday at the Arena Auditorium (2 p.m., MW Network).