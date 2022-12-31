Wyoming Cowboys come up short in 76-75 loss to No. 22 New Mexico Lobos

LARAMIE – The Pokes are really looking forward to putting 2022 in the rear-view mirror.

Wyoming had a chance to ring in the New Year with an upset but missed free throws and open shots in the final minute proved costly in a 76-75 loss to No. 22 New Mexico on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys fell to 5-9 overall and 0-2 in Mountain West play while the Lobos (14-0, 2-0) remained one of only two unbeaten teams in the country.

Ethan Anderson made a free throw to give UW a 75-74 lead with 57.6 seconds left, but the point guard clanked the second attempt.

Xavier DuSell came up with a steal and then drew Jaelen House’s fifth foul but missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Then Jamal Mashburn Jr. drew a foul and made both free throws to give New Mexico the lead for good.

After Max Agbonkpolo and Brendan Wenzel missed shots, New Mexico’s Josiah Allick clanked two free throws with 1.5 seconds left.

Wenzel’s desperation heave was off target.

Hunter Maldonado returned to his all-Mountain West first-team form, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds, but he fouled out with 2:32 remaining contesting a layup by Javonte Johnson.

Jeremiah Oden had given the Pokes the lead on the previous possession on a reverse dunk. He responded with another basket after Maldonado headed for the bench to break a 72-72 tie.

Agbonkpolo, who had 10 points in 16 minutes off the bench, missed an open 3 at the top of the key and House tied the score with two free throws on the other end.

New Mexico surged ahead 49-44 after back-to-back 3s by House and KJ Jenkins, but DuSell answered with a 3 and Oden added a jumper to tie the score with 12:41 remaining.

With Maldonado watching on the bench with four fouls, USC transfers Anderson and Agbonkpolo combined to score the next 13 points for UW.

Agbonkpolo hit a 3 to tie the score 62-62 with 7:38 remaining. House answered with four quick points to temporarily quiet the crowd.

Anderson finished with 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting, mostly driving to the basket, and UW had a 38-30 scoring edge in the paint.

The Cowboys had a 33-32 lead at the intermission after limiting the Lobos to 37.5% shooting.

Noah Reynolds, Wyoming’s leading scorer, had eight early points but left the game after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head.

The Cowboys have been without preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike all season due to a right foot injury and his replacement in the post, 6-10 forward Hunter Thompson, missed Saturday’s game due to illness.

UW will have a week to regroup before San Diego State visits Laramie next Saturday.