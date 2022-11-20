Wyoming Cowboys' comeback bid falls short in 61-56 loss to Drake

LARAMIE – Having the preseason Mountain West and Missouri Valley players of the year on the same court would have been fun.

Unfortunately, Graham Ike’s right foot injury made him a spectator to Tucker DeVries’ career-high 29-point performance at the expense of the Pokes.

Wyoming nearly came all the way back from a 16-point halftime deficit but lost 61-56 to Drake in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam on Sunday at the USVI Sports and Fitness Center.

DeVries finished 10-for-14 shooting, including 4-for-6 behind the arc, to carry the Bulldogs (4-0) to the championship game.

Hunter Maldonado scored 20 points before fouling out and Xavier DuSell added 13 points with four made 3-pointers for the Cowboys (3-2)

“We have a long ways to go. Hopefully we can take a step in the right direction because of the experience and having played a good team,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “That’s a team that’s going to compete to win the Missouri Valley, a team that’s going to be right there NCAA Tournament-wise.”

The Pokes trailed 34-18 at the intermission after allowing a 13-0 run by Drake, including a four-point play for DeVries, to close the half.

DeVries had 18 points at the break on 6-for-19 shooting to match UW’s point total. The Cowboys were 6-for-25 (24%) from the field through 20 minutes.

“If we don’t figure out some things internally, we’re going to have a lot of this, especially without Graham right now,” Linder said.

Hunter Thompson hit a pair of 3s to start the second half rally, and Maldonado added 11 points to get the Cowboys within 40-38.

DeVries hit a timely 3 to extend Drake’s lead to seven points. DuSell’s final 3 got UW within 59-56 with 18.5 seconds left.

The Cowboys had a chance to tie the score in the closing seconds, but Ethan Anderson was called for an offensive foul.

“The guys that played in the second half did a tremendous job of just understanding what we were trying to do,” Linder said of tightening up his rotation. “It’s on me, it’s my fault. I’m not a coach that’s good at playing a lot of guys, and right now we have a bunch of guys that maybe haven’t separated themselves, so for me it’s my job to maybe create some separation. ...

"The days of musical chairs are over."

Maldonado, who scored 28 points during the win over Howard on Friday, has accepted the challenge of playing like an All-American in the absence of Ike.

Anderson appears to have established himself as the starting point guard, Thompson is playing well and DuSell is back in a prominent role after a quiet start to the season.

“You have to be all in regardless of minutes, you have to be all in regardless if you’re not playing. I know those guys on the floor in the second half, they’re all in,” Linder said. “(DuSell), regardless of good or bad, is about the name on the front and he’s about the University of Wyoming.”

UW will play the Boston College-Tarleton State loser in the third-place game on Monday (4:45 p.m., ESPN3).