Wyoming Cowboys continue to strong start with 85-45 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

LARAMIE – Recreating the Dome of Doom glory days begins with defense.

Two suffocating wins into his second season as head coach, Jeff Linder is pleased with how the Cowboys are playing on that end of the court after leading the Mountain West in scoring last year.

Wyoming held Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a team that was averaging 74 points, to 29.8% shooting from the field during an 85-45 victory on Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Trey Sampson, who scored 29 points during the Golden Lions’ (0-3) 90-77 loss at Creighton – a game Arkansas-Pine Bluff led 47-38 at halftime – was held to nine points on 3-for-9 shooting.

After Shawn Williams scored 26 points and Kylen Milton scored 24 points during Friday’s 91-71 loss at Colorado State, the duo was held in check by the Cowboys (2-0).

Williams finished 1-for-7 from the field (0-for-4 on 3-pointers) with two points and Milton was the visitors’ only double-digit scorer with 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting.

The defensive effort comes on the heels of Xavier DuSell’s spectacular effort in holding Antoine Davis, the Horizon League preseason player of the year who averaged 24.9 points over the previous three seasons, to 16 points on 6-for-18 shooting in the Pokes’ 85-47 pounding of Detroit Mercy in the opener.

“It’s about us. That’s what I really challenged the guys is we’re not playing the opponent, we’re playing ourselves,” Linder said of the fast start. “We have to put forth the effort and put in the work behind the scenes. I thought we had two good days of preparation. I think you saw that on the court.”

Milton was 5-for-8 on 3-pointers, but his teammates finished a combined 1-for-22 behind the arc.

UW had a 44-27 rebounding advantage and outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff 44-27 in the paint.

“Coach has been harping on us since June to sit down and guard,” Drake Jeffries said. “I think we finally have realized how important that is and we’ve all come together as a collective and decided we’re not going to win games if we don’t guard. That’s a key to winning these games.”

All five of the Cowboys starters – Jeffries (10 points), DuSell (11), Hunter Maldonado (16), Jeremiah Oden (17) and Graham Ike (21) – scored in double figures.

UW shot 58% from the field, including an 8-for-19 (42.1%) afternoon from the arc.

“We’re sharing the ball, sharing the wealth,” Jeffries said. “Nobody is selfish. Everyone wants to make sure everybody is doing their part. And the biggest thing is defense. When all five guys are on the same page defensively, we’re hard to stop.”

Jeffries hit back-to-back 3s midway through the second half to stretch the lead to 60-30.

Graham added an old-fashioned three-point play and then made eight free throws down the stretch as Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s smaller post player resorted to hacking the powerful 6-foor-10 forward.

“That’s what makes him so good is he’s going to draw so much attention and put so much foul pressure on the other team,” Linder said of Ike, who also led the team with eight rebounds. “He’s not that typical post player that goes to the foul line and is going to shoot 50 percent. He’s a 75, 80-percent guy. That’s why he’s special, he’s got the ability to do that.”

Maldonado hit a floater off the glass at the buzzer to give UW a 42-22 lead at the intermission. The Cowboys shot 55.2% and held the Yellow Lions to 28.0% from the field in the first half.

After Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored the first four points of the game, the Pokes rattled off an 11-0 run capped with a basket by Oden.

Back-to-back 3s by DuSell extended the lead to 21-12. After a pair of free throws by Maldonado finished off a 17-0 run, UW had a 38-14 advantage with 1:55 remaining in the half.

DuSell, Maldonado and Oden scored 11 points each during the first 20 minutes.

“Our overall maturity is so much better,” Linder said. “Good defensive teams don’t make mistakes. Over the course of 75 possessions, we don’t make too many mistakes.”

The Pokes will pack their bags for the first time this season for a road test at Washington on Thursday in Seattle (9 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

