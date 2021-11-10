Wyoming Cowboys cruise to 85-47 victory over Detroit Mercy in season opener

LARAMIE – No mercy.

Jeff Linder wanted to see Wyoming’s work on the defensive end pay off and balance an offense that led the Mountain West in scoring during his first season rebuilding the program.

The Cowboys dominated both ends of the floor from start to finish during an impressive 85-47 victory over Detroit Mercy in the opener Wednesday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Horizon League preseason player of the year Antoine Davis, who averaged 24.9 points during his first three seasons starring for the Titans (0-1), finished with 16 points on 6-for-18 shooting, including a 1-for-7 night on 3-pointers.

Detroit Mercy was held to 18-for-58 shooting (31%) and outscored 44-16 in the paint by UW.

"It’s still November 10, got a long ways to go," Linder said. "But to see us collectively in the way we defended. Last they were an elite team offensively. … For us to come out and put forth that effort on the defensive end, I’m happy for our guys because they did a really good job."

Hunter Maldonado played a brilliant all-around game from the point-forward position with 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Graham Ike controlled the paint with 22 points on 10-for-17 shooting for the Pokes.

"All the work we put in over the offseason, we just really wanted to trust that work," Ike said. "We really came in not worried about it, played and had fun. That's all that really was today."

UW finished with 16 assists and six turnovers despite playing 11 players, including four newcomers.

"I think I’ve embraced it pretty well in the sense that every year here I’ve basically switched my role," Maldonado, who did not have a turnover in 33 minutes, said of having the ball in his hands more often. "So I'm just kind of doing whatever coach asks and doing whatever I can do to help the team."

Sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden (14 points) and senior shooting guard Jake Jeffries (12 points) also scored in double figures for the Cowboys (1-0), who finished 34-for-62 (54.8%) from the field

Ike scored eight points in the first five minutes of the second half, and Utah transfer Brendan Wenzel made two 3-pointers off the bench to stretch the lead to 58-30.

An exclamation-point dunk by Ike with 4:00 remaining made the score 75-40.

"The strides he made this past summer are huge," Maldonado said of Ike. "He’s going to be a problem. At the end of the day, he’s going to be a problem."

The Cowboys led 40-21 at the intermission after shooting 50% from the field and getting 12 points from Jeffries on four 3-pointers.

Maldonado has 10 points, five assists and four rebounds at the break after setting the tone for the game with assists to Ike and Oden for dunks in the first four minutes.

Jeffries hit back-to-back 3s and Ike added back-to-back buckets in the paint to give UW a 29-11 lead with 9:05 remaining in the half.

Following a 7-0 spurt by the Titans, Jeffries made two more 3s, Maldonado scored off an offensive rebounds and DuSell splashed his first 3 of the season to make the score 40-18.

Detroit Mercy, which opens the season with nine consecutive road games, was held to 26.7% (8-for-30) shooting from the field through 20 minutes.

Xavier DuSell finished with only three points on the offensive end, but the sophomore guard's defense on Davis was critical to the Cowboys showing their opponent respect but no mercy.

"X was challenged pretty good by me after our last scrimmage. I expect so much from him," Linder said. "On the defensive end he’s just one of those guys that can really guard. His effort on Davis, to basically force Davis to take 18 shots and only score 16 points. (Davis) had to earn every single shot that he got."

