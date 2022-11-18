Wyoming Cowboys defeat Howard Bison to open the Paradise Jam

LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado wasn’t going to let it happen again.

The super senior scored 28 points to lead Wyoming to a 78-71 victory over Howard in the opening round of the Paradise Jam on Friday at the USVI Sports and Fitness Center.

The Cowboys (3-1) – coming off a disappointing home loss to Southeastern Louisiana – trailed 64-63 before pulling away from the Bison (2-4) with an 11-2 run capped with a clutch 3-pointer by Xavier DuSell with 44 seconds left.

"Maldo is a guy I challenged to be the Maldo that people think is one of the best players in the country," UW head coach Jeff Linder said. "He hadn't been that the first three games. For him to take the challenge and respond the way that he did, we need that. We need him to be one of those guys, especially with Graham (Ike) out."

Ethan Anderson scored 11 points and Jake Kyman provided a spark off the bench with nine second-half points.

Jeremiah Oden grabbed the Pokes’ first offensive rebound of the game for a basket and Max Agbonkpolo splashed a 3 to cut the deficit to 42-41.

Kyman made two layups during a 6-0 spurt as the Pokes surged ahead, 47-44, with 14:10 remaining.

The Cowboys trailed 38-32 at the intermission after getting outscored 13-0 in second-chance points and allowing eight points off eight turnovers.

Linder went with a small lineup, which featured Maldonado at the five, to turn the tide down the stretch.

UW will play Drake, which defeated Buffalo 80-72, in the semifinals on Sunday.