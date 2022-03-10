Wyoming Cowboys defeat UNLV to move into Mountain West semifinals

LAS VEGAS – There was a Dome of Doom vibe here throughout the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals.

The Thomas & Mack Center briefly turned back into a house of horrors for the Pokes as their 13-point lead turned into a late four-point deficit.

But Xavier DuSell’s 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left ended the curse and delivered fourth-seeded Wyoming’s 59-56 victory over No. 5 UNLV on Thursday.

The Cowboys (25-7), with an assist from the successful take-over attempt by throngs of fans wearing brown and gold, advance to play top-seeded Boise State in the semifinal round Friday.

"Down the stretch, the fans traveling all this way, it gives us the energy that we really need to really pull through,” said Brendan Wenzel, who finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and the game-winning assist to DuSell. “I mean, it’s love, man. Seriously.

“I didn’t think we were going to get that many fans at the game, but it felt like a home-court advantage.”

UW is not expected to have to sweat it out on the NCAA Tournament bubble when the 68-team bracket is announced Sunday after seizing a road win here and ending the program’s 19-game losing streak against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center.

DuSell made two free throws before knocking down his shot that will live in Cowboy lore to make the score 57-56.

Wenzel made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left, and the Pokes held UNLV scoreless over the final 2:12.

“X hits these kind of shots every single day. I mean, this is what he practiced,” Maldonado said of DuSell, who scored five of his eight points in the final 1:50 after. “So when X got the ball and he shot it, I knew everyone on the team was confident that was going in.”

The Rebels (18-14) were led by Bryce Hamilton, who scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half.

The MW’s leading scorer made a loud statement after a quiet first half with 10 quick points to get the Rebels within 38-34.

After Graham Ike and Maldonado picked up their third fouls on consecutive possessions, Donovan Williams buried a corner 3 to close UNLV’s deficit to a single point at 38-37 with 13:01 remaining.

Then DuSell air-balled a shot from deep behind the arc. Williams made a pair of free throws to cap a 10-0 run give UNLV its first lead, 39-38, since a 2-0 start 37 seconds into the game.

“This whole game was grit,” said Maldonado, who was held to 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting. “So it was sweet to see everyone step up. It just shows how hard we’ve been working all summer, all season, every single one of us.”

Ike scored back-to-back baskets to give UW the lead back, but Hamilton continued to answer and gave UNLV a 49-46 edge.

Wenzel buried a 3 to tie the score and Jeffries made a 3 to give the Cowboys a 52-51 lead.

Williams made a tough baseline jumper late in the shot clock and a driving layup to make the score 56-52 in favor of the Rebels with 2:12 remaining.

“As much as sometimes people want to talk about us offensively, me offensively, we know at the end of the day it’s our defense that gives us a chance to win a championship,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “I thought our guys did a really good job of understanding the game plan, knowing that Hamilton is as tough of a guard that there is.”

The Rebels shot 35% from the field and finished 3-for-21 (14.3%) behind the arc after Hamilton's desperation 3 with one second left missed.

UW led 31-22 at the intermission after playing 20 minutes of smothering defense that limited UNLV to eight made baskets and Hamilton to four points.

“I was just staying in front of him,” Wenzel said after drawing Hamilton when DuSell left the game with early foul trouble. “He’s a really good player. He has all these moves. It’s all about grit, how bad you want to get the stop.

"And I’ve been trying to work on my defense since I got to Wyoming. I thought tonight was a really good show of how hard I’ve been working defensively.”

True freshman guard Noah Reynolds scored seven points off the bench to help the Cowboys navigate having for starters on the bench with two fouls each.

Wenzel added five points and four rebounds, including three offensive boards, to keep UNLV from grabbing any early momentum.

Jeremiah Oden’s baseline dunk energized the crowd and gave the Pokes an early 11-4 advantage.

UNLV, which made its first shot of the game, missed its next 12 field-goal attempts and was called for two charges.

A 3 by Wenzel extended UW’s lead to 18-6.

Hamilton finally scored on a dunk to end the Rebels field-goal drought of 11 minutes, 50 seconds.

Ike completed a three-point play to give UW its largest lead, 21-8. But the sophomore forward and Maldonado both joined DuSell as spectators after picking up their second fouls.

“We built a pretty big lead, then we lost it,” Linder noted. “And our guys know it’s the reason why we’re … whatever our record is now, 25-7, is that you have to sacrifice. People didn’t think we were going to be much this year. We were picked eighth, picked ninth.

"Those guys in that locker room, there’s a lot of character in there.”

Now the Pokes will play regular-season champion Boise State, which survived and advanced with a 71-69 victory over No. 8 Nevada.

The Broncos will be entering the desert version of the Dome of Doom.

"That’s the beauty with the University of Wyoming, to have the support and for the people to come out,” Linder said. “Yeah, it’s probably nice to get out of the minus-10 weather this morning that my daughter had to bike to class to, but it also builds toughness. That’s what we talk about is being Cowboy tough.

“To go out there on UNLV’s home floor and to have the home-court advantage with your crowd just shows you why Wyoming is a special place.”

