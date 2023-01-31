Wyoming Cowboys dominate Fresno State for second consecutive home win

LARAMIE – Graham Ike isn’t back.

The Pokes’ home-court advantage appears to be making a late-season return though.

Wyoming clobbered Fresno State 85-62 on Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 3,950 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (7-14, 2-7) defeated Border War rival Colorado State 58-57 in their previous home game on Jan. 21.

Head coach Jeff Linder used his 15th different starting lineup in 21 games with 6-foot-10 Hunter Thompson playing the four spot and 7-footer Nate Barnhart at the five.

Thompson, who has a history of playing well against the Bulldogs (7-14, 3-7), finished with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead UW.

“It was a fun night,” Thompson said. “Scoring or whatever, it’s nice to get a win. That’s all I care about. It’s nice to get a win and even sweeter to make some shots.”

Thompson finished 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-8 behind the arc. UW shot 50.9% as a team, including 13-for-28 (46.4%) from 3-point distance.

The Pokes had a dominant 45-22 rebounding edge.

Jeremiah Oden had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Hunter Maldonado had 14 points and eight assists and Barnhart added 12 points and two blocks.

Brendan Wenzel returned to the rotation after missing three weeks with a knee injury but missed the only two shots he attempted and did not score.

“I thought our guys did a really good job understanding the game plan and understanding that we wanted to make them have to guard in terms of us pushing the ball," Linder said. "I thought we did a good job of pushing the ball. We didn't have to run a lot of stuff. It was just a matter of us getting them on their heels and making them feel that 7,220 (altitude), and I thought we did that."

After leading by as many as 24 points in the first half the Pokes allowed the visitors to get within 71-57 on a 3-pointer by Leo Colimerio with 4:56 remaining.

Xavier DuSell, who appeared to be headed for Linder’s doghouse after turnovers on two lob passes to Oden, buried a 3 to make the score 78-60.

Things got heated between Eduardo Andre and Oden during a tie-up. Noah Reynolds and counterpart Destin Whitaker were hit with technical fouls in the aftermath of the scrum with 1:41 remaining. Wenzel was also ejected for leaving the bench.

Oden knocked down a 3 moments later and Andre picked up a technical after a hard foul on Barnhart.

“We’re not out to fight but we’re always going to go down fighting for our team,” Thompson said. “We appreciate the fight for one another, but at the same time, it’s 30-however many seconds left, we’re up big. Thankfully nothing happened into something really serious.”

Walk-on Cort Roberson made two free throws after Andre’s technical for his first career points and then had a block on the other end to the delight of the student section.

“It means a ton because Cort is one of those dudes, he’s kind of like the heart of soul of our program just with what he comes in and does every day,” Oden said. “It doesn’t necessarily show up to the public, but we know how big of an impact he has. So, for him to get into the game, hit a couple free throws, get a block, that’s as good as the win to me.”

The Cowboys led 47-25 at the intermission after shooting 62.5% (10-for-16) on 3s. UW was 58% from the field, which was the second-best shooting first half since a 60% effort against Howard.

Thompson started the barrage by burying his first three attempts behind the arc. Barnhart hit back-to-back 3s to give UW a 28-10 head start.

A conventional three-point play by Oden gave the Pokes their largest lead (37-13).

The Bulldogs, who ranked 346th in scoring (60.6 ppg) coming in, shot 37% from the field and were 3-for-12 on 3s in the first half.

“It's good to just build some belief," Linder said. "When you've had the season and the three months that we've had, you go back and you look at the schedule, there's a lot of good teams on that schedule."

UW will try to win its first MW road game of the season on Saturday at San Jose State.