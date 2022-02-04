Wyoming Cowboys don't have much time to bask in glow of CSU, Boise State wins

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder tried to downplay what transpired inside the Arena-Auditorium this week.

Wyoming’s second-year head coach notched his first win in the Border War and his first win over mentor Leon Rice.

The UW student body stormed the court after the 84-78 overtime victory over Colorado State on Monday and the 72-65 victory over Boise State on Thursday.

The Cowboys (18-3, 7-1) are now within a half-game of the Broncos (17-5, 8-1) in the Mountain West standings after splitting the regular-season series.

“Is it nice to see? Yeah,” Linder said. “It doesn’t matter to me if it’s Hastings College, if it’s Utah Valley. I don’t care. We’ve got to find a way to win the game.

“But to be able to do that with the crowd and to get the crowd back, that’s a big part of us moving forward is having that crowd and having that home-court advantage and knowing that still exists in college basketball where there’s so many places where it’s hard for them to get fans.”

One reason Linder didn’t join in the celebratory mosh pit after ending Boise State’s 14-game winning streak is because the Pokes don’t get much time to enjoy these NCAA Tournament resume-boosting victories.

UW plays at Fresno State on Sunday before hosting Utah State next Tuesday.

And during the following road trip at San Jose State (Feb. 12) and New Mexico (Feb. 15), there’s a chance the students at those schools would storm the court if the Spartans or Lobos upset the contending Cowboys.

“We know there are no days off for the next 45 days, and our guys embrace that,” Linder said. “They want it, and we’ll just continue to go at it.”

During UW’s three-game winning streak, the team’s MW player of the year candidates have led the way.

Hunter Maldonado scored 31 points and calmly banked in the winning layup as time expired in last week’s 63-61 victory at Air Force. The senior point forward from Colorado Springs followed up the memorable homecoming performance by scoring a career-high 35 points against the rival Rams.

Graham Ike scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while getting Mladen Armus in foul trouble and limiting Boise State’s bruising big man to three points and six rebounds.

“He deserves every bit of it because he works on his game every single day,” forward Jeremiah Oden said of Ike. “I’m not surprised when he goes out and gets 30 and 10. It’s what he does, it’s what he deserves.”

UW moved up from No. 34 to No. 31 in the NET rankings Friday. Most bracket projections now have the Cowboys safely in the field of 68.

But Linder’s message is clearly getting through to the winning locker room inside the resurgent Dome of Doom.

“To go from where we were last year, where the program was the year before that, and be able to accomplish everything we’ve accomplished in such a short time is really special,” Oden said. “But they don’t give out trophies halfway through the season. We just have to keep going every day.”

