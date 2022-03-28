Wyoming Cowboys' Drake Jeffries to participate in 3-point contest at Final Four

LARAMIE – Drake Jeffries will put on the Wyoming uniform one more time.

The Cowboys' senior shooting guard has been selected for the 3-point championship at the Final Four in New Orleans.

Jeffries is the first UW player to participate in the 3-point contest, which will air at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

Reggie Slater competed in the slam dunk contest in 1992.

Jeffries, who is pursing a professional playing career, finished with 94 made 3s to rank third in UW single-season history. He shot 41% from the arc to help lead the program to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

Jeffries set the Mountain West and school record with 11 3s against Hastings College. During his career, Jeffries hit four or more threes in a game 18 times, including 12 times this season.

Some notable players who have competed in the event over the last 33 years include Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Jason Terry, Kyle Korver, Bobby Hurley, Michael Finley, Allan Houston, Wesley Matthews, Yogi Ferrell, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Gearlds, Kristi Toliver, Tiffany Hayes and Ariel Atkins.

