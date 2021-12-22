 Skip to main content
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowboys drop 66-63 heartbreaker to Stanford at Diamond Head Classic

Stanford hangs on to beat Wyoming in Diamond Head Classic

Wyoming's Graham Ike grabs a rebound over Stanford's James Keefe during their game Wednesday in Honolulu.

 Marco Garcia, AP

Wyoming’s bid for a second win over a Pac-12 opponent this season was just off the mark.

Hunter Maldonado’s last-second 3-point attempt hit off the back rim and the Cowboys dropped a 66-63 decision to Stanford on Wednesday in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

The Cardinal (7-4) led throughout the game, but the Cowboys trimmed the margin to 64-63 on a short jumper by Graham Ike with 32 seconds remaining.Ike, who finished with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds, missed the ensuing free throw, however.

Stanford’s Michael O’Connell and Harrison Ingram each made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Cardinal a 66-63 lead before UW’s final possession. Xavier Dusell’s 3-pointer from the wing was off the mark, but Ike tipped the ball out to Maldonado, whose attempt came just before the buzzer.

The Cowboys (9-2) trailed by as many as 12 points (31-29) in the first half and 35-30 at the half.

UW took its only lead of the second half at 54-52 on a 3-pointer by Dusell with 6:19 remaining. Stanford then went on a 6-0 run before a three-point play by Maldonado cut the Cardinal lead to 58-57 with 4:29 to play.

Stanford scored the next four points, but back-to-back buckets in the paint by Maldonado, who finished with 18 points and nine assists, and Ike once again made it a one-point game (62-61) with 1:15 on the clock.

The Cowboys stayed with the taller Cardinal on the glass, losing the rebounding battle by just 41-35, but were a dismal 4-of-23 (17.4%) behind the arc. Drake Jeffries, who entered the game leading the Mountain West with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game, missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

UW had won at Washington 77-72 in overtime on Nov. 18 before losing its first game of the season on Dec. 8 at No. 6 Arizona (94-65).

Wyoming will be right back at it Thursday when it takes on Northern Iowa, a 76-74 loser to Liberty.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

