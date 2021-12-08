Wyoming Cowboys drubbed 94-65 by No. 11 Arizona Wildcats

Wyoming’s perfect start did not survive a trip to the desert.

The Cowboys lost their first game of the season, 94-65 to No. 11 Arizona on Wednesday night in front of a hostile crowd of 13,077 at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

The Wildcats (8-0) looked like a potential Final Four team while overwhelming UW and leading by as many as 36 points (60-24).

Xavier DuSell made five 3-pointers in the second half and finished with a team-high 22 points but it wasn’t nearly enough to get the visitors back in the game.

Graham Ike added 17 points, but only grabbed four boards as the Pokes were out-rebounded 41-21.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting to lead Arizona, which is one of 10 remaining unbeaten teams in the country.

“It’s a tough place to play. I mean, 14,000 people,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “As I told our guys afterwards, there’s been a lot of really good teams that have come in here throughout the course of the history of this place and gotten beaten up pretty good.”

Arizona shot 53% with 11 made 3-pointers and cruised to its sixth win of the season by at least 25 points.

The Cowboys trailed 53-22 at the intermission after shooting 1-for-12 (8.3%) from deep while the Wildcats knocked down seven shots from behind the arc and shot 57.1% from the field.

“We knew we had to withstand the early onslaught. We knew it was coming,” Linder said. “The thing about our guys is they’re not going to sneak up on anybody when you’re 8-0. The Arizona coaching staff, the respect they have for our program, we knew they were going to be ready to go.”

Ike gave UW its first and only lead of the game with a basket 17 seconds into the game, but Arizona responded with an 11-0 run capped by a 3 from Dalen Terry.

The Wildcats started 5-for-7 on 3s, including a pair of deep shots from Kerr Kriisa to make the score 23-6.

“You kind of have to pick your poison, and the one thing they really had not done well was shoot the well from the 3,” Linder said. “They have a lot of guys that are capable of making shots. Give them credit. Those guys made shots.”

Jeremiah Oden picked up his second foul with 8:25 remaining in the first half and Ike picked up his third foul with 2:50 remaining before the break.

Kriisa’s fourth 3 with 30 seconds left extended the lead to 31 points as the Cats closed the half on a 10-0 run. Azuolas Tubelis also scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half.

Arizona had 14 assists on its 20 made baskets. UW had three assists and 11 turnovers in the first half while shooting 29.6% (8-for-27) from the field.

“There’s not too many teams in the country that can come at you with that type of pace and just with their size and athleticism,” Linder said. “That first half, if you haven’t felt it, which they hadn’t, it’s hard to deal with. Once we kind of settled in we were a little bit better.”

UW was 15-for-31 shooting in the second half. Arizona, which led the nation in scoring at 91.5 points per game coming in, finished with 26 more points in the paint and cashed 14 turnovers by the Pokes in for 19 points.

“We’re a good team and we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to respond,” Linder said. “That’s ultimately what it boils down to. Can we learn from this and grow and get better?”

The Cowboys (8-1) will host Utah Valley on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.