Wyoming Cowboys earn first NCAA Tournament bid since 2015

LARAMIE – The tension was mounting as the bracket started to run out of space during the first selection Sunday watch party here in seven years.

After three regions were set and the gathering was about to get awkward, "Wyoming" finally flashed on the large screens in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie.

The Cowboys received an at-large invitation to the Big Dance and won’t have much time to wait to play in the NCAA Tournament.

UW will face fellow No. 12 seed Indiana at the First Four on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio (7:10 p.m., truTV).

The winner will advance to play No. 5 St. Mary’s in the first round of the East Regional Thursday in Portland, Oregon (5:20 p.m., TBS).

“It’s pure misery in terms of waiting for your name to be called,” relieved UW head coach Jeff Linder said of celebrating the program’s first appearance in the 68-team bracket since the 2015 Pokes won the Mountain West Tournament to earn an automatic bid. “Thankfully the committee recognized how good our conference was, how tough our non-conference schedule was.”

The Cowboys (25-8) were in solid position for most of the season until dropping five of their last nine games, including a 68-61 loss to regular-season and tournament champion Boise State in the semifinals Friday in Las Vegas.

Over the weekend a couple teams around the country stole bids by winning conference tournaments, which nearly squeezed the Pokes out.

The NCAA selection committee announced that UW was the last team in.

“With what I’ve gone through the last two, three years, to see our name pop up is emotional,” said Hunter Maldonado, who stuck with the program after enduring back-to-back 24-loss seasons before Linder was hired two years ago. “This doesn’t happen very often. Enjoy this, take it all in.

"At the same time, we do have a game we’ve got to go play Tuesday.”

The Hoosiers (20-13) finished ninth in the Big Ten but played their way into the field by beating Michigan and No. 16 Illinois in the conference tournament before losing a heartbreaker to No. 24 Iowa.

Drake Jeffries, who grew up in Illinois about a four-hour drive from Dayton, is looking forward to playing an iconic program like Indiana in Big Ten country.

“Growing up I’ve always dreamed of this and being in the tournament. Being in this position is unreal,” Jeffries said. “I was shaking the whole time, just getting nervous. I’m super excited to be put in position, and hopefully we can go to Dayton and get a win.”

After dramatic wins over Fresno State and UNLV in the regular-season finale and MW Tournament quarterfinal, respectively, UW athletics director Tom Burman felt pretty good about scheduling the watch party with the public.

Linder grew concerned after Boise State was only given a No. 8 seed in the West Region.

But the committee showed some respect for the MW as a whole by making Colorado State the No. 6 seed in the South Region and San Diego State the No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region.

Waiting for the East Region to be unveiled was agonizing as the possibility of having their bubble burst sunk in for the Pokes.

“It was really nerve-wracking,” senior forward Hunter Thompson said. “I was really nervous that we were going to throw this party and not be able to get in. My hands were sweating. I was sitting next to Maldo and was like, ‘We better get in.’

“Emotions are still high. It’s hard to describe.”

Boise State will play No. 9 Memphis, CSU will play No. 11 Michigan and SDSU will play No. 9 Creighton in their respective regions.

But first the bracket needs to be trimmed from 68 to 64 teams. The Cowboys and Hoosiers will have the national spotlight to themselves during their game Tuesday.

“Super excited because we really get to go dancing,” Graham Ike said. “This is a huge deal for us. This is something we’ve been striving for. This is amazing.”

The last time the Cowboys earned an at-large bid in 2002 they defeated Gonzaga in the first round before losing to Arizona.

