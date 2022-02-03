Wyoming Cowboys end Boise State Broncos' 14-game winning streak

LARAMIE – One of the best defensive teams in the country knew what was coming.

Nobody was going to stop Graham Ike.

Wyoming's star forward scored 22 of his 33 points in the second half to lead the Pokes to a 72-65 victory over Boise State on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 7,063 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (18-3, 7-1) are now tied with the Broncos (17-5, 8-1) in the loss column atop the Mountain West standings after ending their 14-game winning streak.

"It goes without saying, he’s a special player," UW head coach Jeff Linder said of Ike, who also grabbed 10 rebounds and drew 10 fouls. "It’s fun to see. It makes my job a lot easier as a coach when it’s you know what, let’s just get the ball into him and get the hell out of the way. That’s pretty much what we did in the second half."

Boise State was originally scheduled to visit Laramie in the MW opener on New Year’s Day but had to postpone the game due to COVID-19 issues.

So the Cowboys only had to wait nine days for the rematch after losing 65-62 to the Broncos on the road.

Hunter Maldonado, who scored a combined 66 points in recent wins over Air Force and Colorado State, was held to 16 points in his matchup with gifted counterpart Abu Kigab, who led Boise State with 26 points.

Jeremiah Oden scored 13 points and Drake Jeffries came down with 10 rebounds to help UW match the Broncos in paint scoring 32-32 and out-rebound them 35-33.

"It’s a tough stretch, but there’s no excuses," Oden said. "If we want to go out and win the league, go out and have a chance to be in the NCAA Tournament, we can’t make excuses. I feel like we also elevate ourselves against the better teams."

Kigab and Tyson Degenhart buried back-to-back 3-pointers and Lukas Milner scored over Ike to give Boise State a 38-33 early in the second half.

The Cowboys answered with a 14-2 run capped by Oden's three-point play that gave UW a 47-40 cushion with 11:07 remaining.

Max Rice ended the Broncos scoring drought of 5:24 with a 3, and Degenhart swished one behind the arc to cut the deficit to 51-48.

A 6-0 spurt capped with an uncontested layup for Marcus Shaver gave Boise State a 55-54 lead, but Maldonado completed an and-one on the other end that fouled Degenhart out with 4:23 remaining.

"I’m really grateful for this team just knowing how much we stick together, how much we really love each other," Ike said. "That’s what helps us win these close games."

Jeffries, who hit a clutch 3 in overtime Monday during UW’s 84-78 win over Colorado State, broke a 57-57 tie with another timely deep make.

Ike powered in three more field goals in the paint to give the Pokes a 66-61 lead with 1:13 left.

"I’m going to have to get some blood pressure medication," Linder quipped. "All these games come down to the last minute or two. It’s crazy. There’s such a slim margin between teams.

"It was another great college basketball game in the Double-A in front of a terrific crowd."

The Cowboys will continue their quest for the program's first MW title in 20 years at Fresno State on Sunday.

