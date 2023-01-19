Wyoming Cowboys endure bus ordeal on Owl Canyon Road ahead of Border War

LARAMIE – The Pokes were fortunate to make it back across the border before the Border War.

Following Wyoming’s 82-74 loss to Air Force on Tuesday night at Clune Arena, the team bus got stuck in a ditch on Owl Canyon Road north of Fort Collins.

After waiting in line for a rescue tow behind four semi-trucks that had also slipped off the road in dangerous winter driving conditions, the team finally arrived back in Laramie at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“It’s kind of the way the season has gone to a certain degree,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “But the guys were in good spirits, especially after a tough game against Air Force.”

The last-place Cowboys (5-13 overall, 0-6 Mountain West) will host rival Colorado State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., FS1).

Noah Reynolds scored 26 points against the Falcons in his second game back since returning from a concussion. Ethan Anderson (14 points) and Xavier DuSell (12 points) were a combined 9-for-15 from the field. Redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart added 11 points and five rebounds in his first career start,

The problem for UW's shorthanded lineup, which allowed Air Force to shoot 52.8% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers, has been getting stops on the defensive end.

“We’ve got to continue pushing forward and find ways to get guys better,” Linder said.

The Pokes were without five players, including four starters from last season’s NCAA Tournament game against Indiana, at Air Force.

There is a chance Hunter Maldonado (ribs) and Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis) could play against the Rams (10-10, 2-5). Both super seniors are “day to day,” according to Linder.

Preseason MW player of the year Graham Ike remains out indefinitely with a right foot injury.

Linder said Brendan Wenzel (knee) “will not be back anytime in the near future" and Kenny Foster is out until at least late February after undergoing back surgery.

Fortunately, there were no new injuries to report from the Air Force game or the ride home.

“When it’s almost tipped over on its side, I mean it’s hard to really get comfortable,” Linder said of the bus. “Luckily, we were close enough to Fort Collins and a quarter of a mile from (Highway) 287, at least we had cell phone service. … There’s only so many wreckers that operate in that neck of the woods. I was just thankful we got a wrecker to us in the time we did. I thought we could end up being there for a really long time.

“It’s just par for the course right now.”