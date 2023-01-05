Wyoming Cowboys experience more attrition ahead of home game vs. San Diego State

LARAMIE – Wyoming will make a rare appearance on CBS.

The Pokes might be better suited to guest appear on “The Young and the Restless” than to play San Diego State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The soap opera continues with prominent cast members Noah Reynolds (concussion), Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis) and Kenny Foster (back) not expected to play.

Preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike (foot) also remains on hiatus as the Cowboys (5-9, 0-2 MW) try to snap a four-game losing skid against the preseason conference favorite Aztecs (11-3, 2-0).

“I’m just trying to take on today,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “I get punched in the stomach every day it feels like now.”

Reynolds, the team’s leading scorer, was elbowed in the back of the head in the first half of UW’s 76-75 loss to No. 21 New Mexico last Saturday. The sophomore guard remains in concussion protocol.

Thompson, a late scratch against the Lobos after being diagnosed with mono for the third time in his career, is “out for the foreseeable future,” according to Linder.

There is a chance Foster will need surgery in the coming weeks and will miss the rest of the season.

Despite the latest round of attrition, the Pokes have been playing better and are two possessions away from being 2-0 in MW play.

Hunter Maldonado will lead a shorthanded squad that still has enough talent to compete, which was on display against New Mexico.

“For us, didn’t expect to be in the position we’re in, but I do think we’re making progress,” Linder said. “At the same time, as soon as you take one step forward you feel like you’re taking two steps back.”

SDSU, which was No. 22 in Thursday’s NET ranking, opened conference play with wins over Air Force (71-55) and UNLV (76-67). Veteran guards Darrion Trammell (13.2 ppg) and Matt Bradley (12.9 ppg) and defensive star Nathan Mensah (6.4 rpg, 1.3 bpg) lead a deep rotation.

Forwards Jeremiah Oden and Max Agbonkpolo will have their hands full trying to keep the Aztecs off the glass without Thompson or Ike.

“We’re down to nine scholarship guys,” Linder noted. “Against New Mexico that same group of guys found a way to put us in position to win the game. Unfortunately, we didn’t. Now each guy knows you’ve got to be ready to go. In some ways that might give us a spark to go in the right direction.”