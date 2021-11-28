Wyoming Cowboys face another true road test at Cal State Fullerton

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder’s team is starting to stir the echoes at the Arena-Auditorium.

Wyoming improved to 5-0 with a 108-59 victory over Hastings College with 3,291 fans showing up to witness history during the holiday weekend.

Drake Jeffries set the Mountain West single-game record with 11 made 3-pointers and the Cowboys tied the NCAA single-game record with 28 made 3s during the win on Friday.

Linder issued a public challenge after the Grand Canyon game for people to turn the dormant Double-A back into the Dome of Doom.

“With the students being out of town and for the fans to show up like they did, that’s a big step in the right direction,” Linder said. “It was good to see Poke nation starting to come out because they are a fun team to watch. When they start seeing us against some better competition, they’re about the right things. So hopefully we can continue to get those people in the stands.”

Before hosting Denver and McNeese State later in the week, UW will try to pick up its third true road win against Cal State Fullerton on Monday at Titan Gym (8 p.m., ESPN+).

UW defeated Washington 77-72 in overtime to pick up a victory in Pac-12 territory for the second consecutive season and defeated Grand Canyon 68-61 a week ago to silence one of the most raucous crowds in the country.

“It has been really good for us getting the experience that we lacked last year against away crowds,” guard Xavier DuSell said after scoring a season-high 20 points against Hastings College. “I mean, the crowd at GCU was absolutely insane. We couldn’t even hear ourselves talk. So we’re just taking all that knowledge that we’ve gathered and we’re taking it into the next games that we’ve got away.”

The Titans (3-3) already defeated a MWC team with a 78-76 win at San Jose State and won their only previous home game against George Washington (74-59).

Forward E.J. Anosike is averaging a team-leading 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. UW counters with 6-foot-9, 245-pound sophomore Graham Ike (19.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg) in the post.

Jeffries and DuSell were a combined 17-for-27 shooting 3s against Hastings College. Hunter Maldonado, who is averaging 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, is expected to be back in the lineup after sitting out to let a bruised knee heal.

“Cal State Fullerton, they’re going to provide a big challenge,” Linder said. “They’ve got a lot of guys that can put their heads down and bounce it and make plays. They’ve got some size inside. They’re a really good offensive rebounding team. Hopefully we learned our lesson from Grand Canyon. We know that we have a tall task ahead of us.”

After giving up 22 offensive rebounds, the Cowboys scored the final eight points of the game to stun Grand Canyon.

UW, which held the Lopes to 29.2% shooting from the field, is ranked third in the NCAA in field-goal percentage defense (33.1%) and is fifth in scoring margin (plus-27).

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 5-1, including a 2-0 record in road games against Cal State Fullerton. The Titans won the last meeting, 60-53, in 2019 in Laramie.

