Wyoming Cowboys face improved Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena

LARAMIE -- Time feels like a flat circle at Clune Arena.

Two decades after the program’s last Mountain West championship, Wyoming is finally back in contention.

And Joe Scott will try to put up a road block.

UW, which won a quadruple-overtime game at Scott’s expense en route to the 2001-02 title, will try to bounce back from its first conference loss against Air Force on Friday at Clune Arena (4 p.m., Mountain West Network).

Scott, who won a MW regular-season title during the 2003-04 season, is in the second year of his second stint at the Academy.

The Falcons (10-8, 3-4) have doubled their win total from last season and are coming off a 63-53 victory at San Jose State that gave Scott his 250th career win.

The Cowboys (15-3, 4-1) need to focus on grinding out a win over Air Force before hosting rival Colorado State and first-place Boise State next week.

“Joe Scott does a really good job,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “They run the Princeton (offense), the matchup zone. Some of the teams they’ve played, some of the first-year coaches in the league, sometimes the first time you have to go up against that or have to go to the Springs to play, it can surprise you.”

Air Force has already knocked off Utah State and UNLV, two teams with first-year coaches, at home this season.

The Pokes split last year’s two-game series played at Clune Arena during the pandemic-shortened schedule.

UW didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for this matchup after losing 56-53 at Boise State on Tuesday night, traveling back to Laramie and then getting on the bus for a snowy drive to Colorado Springs on Thursday.

“It’s one of those games where you kind of have to scrap everything that you’ve worked on all year,” Linder said. “It’s like playing them in football. They’re very unique and they have to have your full attention.”

Air Force will likely have to focus on collapsing its defense on Graham Ike, the MW’s leading scorer at 20.5 points per game, and Colorado Springs native Hunter Maldonado, the reigning conference player of the week.

UW’s dynamic duo combined for 36 points against the Broncos. The supporting cast will have to take advantage of the attention Ike and Maldonado are likely to draw by knocking down open shots.

Drake Jeffries was 3-for-6 on 3-pointers, including completing a four-point play that gave the Pokes a late lead, against Boise State’s suffocating defense. The rest of the team was 3-for-10 behind the arc.

Air Force is once again led by senior guard A.J. Walker, who leads the team in scoring (15.6 ppg) playing alongside three freshmen and a sophomore in the starting lineup.

The Falcons are last in the MW in scoring (59.7 ppg) and fourth in scoring defense (61.3 ppg). UW is averaging 77.5 points (second) and allowing 65.6 points (sixth) per game this season.

