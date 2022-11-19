Wyoming Cowboys face Missouri Valley favorite Drake in Paradise Jam semifinal

LARAMIE – There are worse places to go figure things out than St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Island.

Wyoming finished 61.7% from the field, the team’s best shooting night in eight years, during Friday’s 78-71 victory over Howard in the opening round of the Paradise Jam.

Hunter Maldonado scored 28 points on 10-for-17 shooting to give Graham Ike something to smile about on the bench as the Cowboys (3-1) outscored the Bison (2-4) 46-33 in the second half to bounce back from the disconcerting home loss to Southeastern Louisiana.

“There’s a bullseye on our back,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “When you step on the floor the other team thinks you’re supposed to be really good based off of last year, which doesn’t really mean anything now.”

The Pokes will face their biggest challenge of the season to date in the semifinal against Drake on Sunday at the USVI Sports and Fitness Center (3:45 p.m., ESPN+).

The Bulldogs (3-0) are the Missouri Valley preseason favorites and are led by Tucker DeVries, the conference’s preseason player of the year.

UW will be without Ike, the Mountain West preseason player of the year, for another 4-to-6 weeks with a right foot injury.

“There’s a reason why they’ve won a lot of games over the course of the last few years,” Linder said of Drake, which opened the tournament with an 80-72 win over Buffalo. “Tucker DeVries is one of the better players in the country. He can really make shots. He took the (Buffalo) game over.

“They’ve got a lot of experience, fifth- and sixth-year guys that have played a lot of games and played in the NCAA Tournament. It’s going to be a really good test for us.”

DeVries scored 22 points, Sardaaar Calhoun 13 points, Roman Penn had 12 points and six rebounds and Darnell Brodie added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the balanced Bulldogs.

Maldonado carried the load for UW against Howard but the three Pac-12 transfers – Ethan Anderson (11 points on 5-for-7 shooting), Max Agbonkpolo (nine points in 12 minutes) and Jake Kyman (nine second-half points) – made key shots and plays.

Xavier DuSell, who spent most of the first three games of the season spectating, made a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to give the Cowboys some separation in a game that had five ties and 17 lead changes.

“We hadn’t played well in the first three games even though we were 2-1. We needed a little spark to get something going,” Linder said. “In the second half, we showed a lot more collective grit and toughness. I thought (Kyman) and (DuSell), two guys that haven’t played a lot of minutes, came in in the second half and did a tremendous job.”

Brendan Wenzel had seven points on 2-for-2 shooting starting in the backcourt with Anderson. Jeremiah Oden (four points) and Hunter Thompson (did not score) started but watched Linder’s smaller lineup finish.

“Hopefully we can find a more stable lineup,” Linder said. “In the meantime, we’ve just got to figure it out and take what the game brings and find a way to win the game. Whatever we have to do to win the game, that’s what we have to do.”

The Cowboys will have to play their best game so far to beat Drake, which also won 25 games last season but lost in the MVC tournament championship game and did not receive an at-large invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

Boston College will play Tarleton State in the other Paradise Jam semifinal.