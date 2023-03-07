LAS VEGAS – The Pokes are plus-50,000 to win the Mountain West Tournament at the sportsbooks here.

Wyoming, the No. 11 seed, would have to upset four opponents in four nights to cut down the nets at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Despite the long odds, the Cowboys (9-21) have to at least like their chances in the opening round against No. 6 New Mexico on Wednesday (5 p.m., MW Network).

UW lost 76-75 to the Lobos (21-10) in Laramie and earned a split in the regular season with a 70-56 victory on Feb. 14 at the Pit.

Since leaving the Arena-Auditorium on New Year’s Eve ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll and as the last remaining unbeaten team in the NCAA, New Mexico is 7-10.

“Who knows what will happen in general in the tournament. There could be a lot of chaos just because there is so much parity in the league,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “San Diego State, from a depth standard, I think that's what really kind of separates them from the rest of the pack and probably played a big part in why they won the league in the regular season. When they bring their sixth, seventh, eighth or ninth guy off the bench, there's no drop off. There's no drop off of size, athleticism or talent. That's how they were able to kind of hold everybody off and win the league.

“I think with everybody else, it's just a matter of matchups and depending on who gets hot. All you have to do; you just have to win the first one and go from there. That's what our focus is, just trying to win the first one.”

The Pokes have been dealing with adversity and roster uncertainty since preseason MW player of the year Graham Ike was injured before the opener. Linder has used 16 different starting lineups this season due to injuries, illnesses and defections.

The Lobos were without all-MW first team guard Jaelen House in the previous meeting. Hunter Maldonado, an all-conference second-team selection by both the media and coaches, finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead UW to its only road win of the season.

“Expect New Mexico to come out knowing they have to win the tournament to get to the NCAA Tournament, so they're going to have a level of urgency and effort that hopefully we can match or exceed,” Linder said. “If we don't, we have no chance. I think that's the thing with this group of guys, you know that we're going to play really, really hard, it's just a matter of if we can make timely shots and get timely stops.

“It's a one-game season. All we're worried about is New Mexico right now. Take it one game at a time and see what happens.”

The Cowboys have had a consistent rotation since leading scorer Noah Reynolds was benched due to concussion issues and Pac-12 transfers Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman quit the team.

Maldonado, Xavier DuSell, Brendan Wenzel, Jeremiah Oden and Hunter Thompson started the last five games of the regular season, including the 80-71 victory over Nevada in the home finale.

Wenzel finished with 13 points and seven rebounds and Thompson and DuSell combined for seven made 3-pointers in the win over New Mexico. Oden averaged 22.5 points and shot 57% from the field in two games last week.

“I still think we can go and win that tournament,” Wenzel said. “I think any team in this conference can go and win that tournament. It will be interesting.”

The UW-New Mexico winner will play No. 3 Utah State in the quarterfinal round on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center (9:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).