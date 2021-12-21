Wyoming Cowboys face Stanford in opening round of the Diamond Head Classic

Waikiki Beach is calling.

But Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder would like the Cowboys (9-1) to notch some more quality non-conference wins before they enjoy the sand, sun and surf in Hawaii.

UW will play Stanford on Wednesday in the opening round of the Diamond Head Class at SimpliFi Arena in Honolulu (3 p.m., ESPNU).

“Very few of our guys have been there, maybe one or two of our guys have been on Oahu,” Linder said. “Those are the experiences you remember in college basketball and those are the things college basketball provides is to be able to go to places you normally wouldn’t go to if it wasn’t for playing.”

Linder said the Pokes will get some beach time and will also visit Pearl Harbor after the holiday tournament before returning to Laramie.

UW is hoping to celebrate another win over a Pac-12 opponent. The Cowboys beat Washington on Nov. 18 in Seattle and lost to No. 6 Arizona in Tucson.

The matchup with the Cardinal (6-4) will be contested on a neutral court.

Stanford is coming off a 60-53 loss to No. 17 Texas on Sunday but recently picked up a dramatic conference win with a buzzer-beating shot to knock off Oregon.

Star freshman forward Harrison Ingram leads the team in scoring (12.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.9 rpg).

The Cowboys, who have not played since their 74-62 win over Utah Valley on Dec. 11, will counter with sophomore forward Graham Ike (19.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg).

“They’re really big. They do a good job of utilizing that size on the offensive glass, one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the country,” Linder said of Stanford, which has out-rebounded its opponent in every game this season. “Coach (Jerod) Haase has them playing really hard. It’s just one of those deals where you’ve got to try to move them around a little bit and try to get them in some different actions.”

The Cowboys were holding steady in the NET rankings at No. 19 entering Tuesday’s games. Stanford was No. 127 with a 0-3 record in road games and the neutral-court loss to Texas in Las Vegas.

The Cardinal has played three games, including the buzzer-beating conference win over Oregon and an overtime win over Dartmouth, since UW bounced back from its loss to Arizona with the home win over Utah Valley.

“Sometimes having that many days off you can be a little rusty and when you’re playing games you get in a rhythm of things,” Linder said. “Where we were kind of going and all those games that we had played in a short period of time, I just thought the break came at a good time.”

UW leads the all-time series 4-3 and won the last meeting with Stanford in 1980.

The Cowboys will play either Northern Iowa or Liberty on Thursday. The Panthers (4-5) and Flames (7-4) play at 1 p.m. Wednesday on ESPNU.

BYU will play South Florida and Vanderbilt will play host Hawaii on the other side of the bracket during Wednesday’s evening session.

“A really good field that will hopefully get us ready for Mountain West play,” Linder said. “That’s what our guys want, they want to play good teams. Sometimes that’s how you learn and that’s how you get better and that’s how you grow. Looking forward to the opportunity.”

