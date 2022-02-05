Wyoming Cowboys face tough road test at Fresno State

LARAMIE – The Cowboys, an afterthought in October, are a half-game out of first place as the Mountain West regular-season title race heats up this February.

Wyoming, picked to finish tied for eighth with New Mexico in the preseason media poll, made national headlines with back-to-back home wins over preseason favorite Colorado State (84-78, overtime) and first-place Boise State (72-65) this week.

“To be in this position after being picked eighth preseason is huge,” forward Graham Ike said after scoring 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to overpower the Broncos (17-5, 8-1) Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium. “It just shows how close-knit we are and how much we’re willing to work together and really grit games out.”

The Cowboys (18-3, 7-1) will have to show some more grit against Fresno State on Sunday at the Save Mart Center (5 p.m., FS1).

The Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3) are also in the hunt for the MW championship and trying to get themselves in position for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Orlando Robinson, a 7-foot junior, is averaging 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds entering the matchup with fellow MW player of the year candidate Ike (19.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg).

Fresno State is 10-1 at home this season. UW is 6-2 in true road games but 3-14 all-time in road games against the Bulldogs.

The Cowboys are off to their best start in MW play since opening the 2001-02 season 8-1. Steve McClain’s team cut down the nets after winning the regular-season title that year.

The Bulldogs rank fifth in the NCAA in points allowed (57.5 per game) and are holding opponents to 40.6% from the field (57th).

UW is shooting 50% in MW games and is 14th nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (28.3%).

The Pokes were No. 31 and the Bulldogs No. 56 in the NET rankings Saturday. Boise State (34), Colorado State (41), Utah State (48) and San Diego State (49) are also holding strong in the metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

UW will host Utah State at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

