Wyoming Cowboys facing tall task to stop Santa Clara front court without Graham Ike

LARAMIE – Jeff Linder is treating Salt Lake City like Switzerland.

Wyoming was having a difficult time scheduling quality opponents to visit the Dome of Doom after last year’s NCAA Tournament berth, so the head coach agreed to play three neutral-court games.

The Cowboys (3-3) face Santa Clara on Wednesday at Salt Lake Community College (2 p.m., streaming on FloSports).

UW will also play Dayton on Dec. 17 in Chicago and Saint Mary’s on Dec. 21 in Phoenix.

“When we scheduled the non-conference schedule it was hoping we’d have our full team intact, knowing we needed our full team intact,” Linder said of the challenging slate. “We’re still adjusting.”

Graham Ike, the preseason Mountain West player of the year, will not be healthy enough to play until January.

Hunter Maldonado, UW’s other returning all-MW first teamer, is expected to be back in the lineup after suffering a head injury in the first half of the Nov. 21 loss to Boston College in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Linder challenged Maldonado to play better during the team’s first practice at the Paradise Jam. The super senior responded, averaging 24 points in the first two games of the tournament.

“I had to get into him and shock him a little bit knowing that he wasn’t playing at the level we need him to play at for us to have a chance,” Linder said. “Luckily for him he’s mature enough to handle that and respond in the right way.

“I thought those first two games in the Virgin Islands he played like the Maldo that’s a first-team all-league, player-of-the-year type of guy. He has to play like that in order for us to win, and it’s just unfortunate he has to have that injury.”

Maldonado received stitches in the back of his head after falling backwards and hitting teammate Jeremiah Oden’s knee.

“It’s crazy that wasn’t called a flagrant foul when he got pushed with two hands,” Linder said. “Thank God J.O. didn’t break his leg or tear his ACL on a play like that. For that to go uncalled was … it makes zero sense, but that’s part of it. Luckily, we didn’t lose two guys.”

The Pokes will have to play their best game of the season to beat the Broncos (5-2) from the West Coast Conference.

Santa Clara features Illinois transfer Brandin Podziemski, who is averaging 19.9 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Herb Sendek, the former North Carolina State and Arizona State head coach, also has 6-foot-10 posts Parker Brown and Carlos Stewart in the starting lineup. The twin towers are combining to average 16.7 points and 9.4 rebounds.

“Coach Sendek has won a lot of games,” Linder noted. “They’re solid, they don’t beat themselves and we’re going to have to do a good job, especially without Graham, in terms of our size of really trying to keep the ball out of the paint.”

Maldonado, despite not scoring in 11 minutes before the injury against Boston College, leads UW in scoring (14.7 ppg). Hunter Thompson has played well filling in as the starter without Ike, averaging 6.8 points and a team-high 4.8 rebounds through six games.

The Cowboys need the three Pac-12 transfers and veteran role players like Brendan Wenzel, Xavier DuSell and Oden to play with more consistency to get out of this early season funk.

“This year’s team is not last year’s team,” Linder said. “That’s kind of my job right now is to try to figure out who kind of gives us the best chance to win games. Right now, the way that we’re going, it’s still kind of up in the air.”

The Cowboys trail the series versus Santa Clara 0-3, but this will be the first meeting between the programs since the 1953 NCAA Tournament.

UW will return home to play Grand Canyon on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., MW Network).